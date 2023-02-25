MCCOOK — On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Lexington Minutemen tipped off against the Grand Island Northwest Vikings for Class B-7 Sub-Districts in McCook.

The Vikings took a small lead in the first quarter over the Minutemen. Lexington scored 11 points to the Vikings 15.

It was the second quarter that put the Minutemen further behind as the Vikings held them to five points scored.

At halftime, Lexington was down 16-27.

In the third quarter, the Minutemen sprung to life and topped the Vikings with 20 points scored.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Minutemen were down by one. The Vikings put up nine points to the Minutemen five to win the bout.

Lexington ended their season with a 41-46 loss.

Scoring for the Minutemen were Dru Truax with 15 points, Jase Carpenter had 11, Greysen Strauss had seven, Isaiah Ellingson had five and Kaden West had three.