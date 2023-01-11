 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minutemen battle on the mat in Beatrice

BEATRICE — On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Lexington Minutemen competed in the Beatrice Boys Invite at Beatrice.

The Minutemen placed third as a team out of eight teams.

Garrett Kaiser placed third in the 106 weight class.

In the 113 weight class, Daylen Naylor placed second.

Jayden Thorell brought home second in the 120 weight class.

Placing fourth in the 126 weight class was Gilberto Calmo.

Bringing home second place in the 132 weight class was Daven Naylor.

Jackson Konrad placed third in the 138 weight class.

Placing second was Cesar Cano in the 145 weight class.

In the 152 weight class, Landon Johnson brought home third.

Isaac Rodriguez placed third in the 160 weight class.

At 170 pounds, Jason Hernandez placed third.

Cayden Gibbons placed sixth in the 182 weight class.

In the 220 bracket, Sebastian Dones brought home fourth place.

Bringing home the champion title was Luis Castellanos in the 285 weight class.

The Lexington Minutemen host a dual against Cozad on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

