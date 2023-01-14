Minutemaids win in triangular over McCook, Minden

LEXINGTON — On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Lexington Minutemaid wrestling team held a triangular against the McCook lady Bison and the Minden Whippets.

Up first were the Maids against the lady Bison.

In the 100 pound weight class, Maid Josalyn Hernandez won by pin over Paige Witt.

At 105, Maid Sadie Rodriguez lost her match in the second round against Isabel Campos.

Frankie Walsh had an open match at 115.

In the 120 weight class, Angelica Velasquez pinned Peyton Cook in 40 seconds to give the Maids another win.

Maid Delilah Solis lost in the 130 weight class against Aubrie Seybold.

At 135, McCook was open against Lexington’s Yesenia Munoz.

Andrea Melendez took the win at 140 as the Bison had the weight class open.

Maid Elsa Garcia won by an open weight class at 145.

In the 155 weight class, Maid Kalli Sutton won over Bison Meka Daub by a pin.

McKenzie Furgison took the win with an open match for the Bison at 190.

Abbie Sutton had an open match for the Maid win at 235.

The Minutemaids won 54-24.

In the second round of the night, the Minden Whippets beat McCook 42-27.

MAIDS VS MINDEN

The last match-up of the night was the Maids against the Whippets.

Maid Hernandez had an open match for the win in the 100 weight class.

At 105, Rodriguez lost by a pin against Myia Hofaker.

In the 110 weight class, Walsh pinned Whippet Elli Bock in 28 seconds for the Maid win.

Velasquez got the pin in 1:08 over Cassandra Bernshausen in the 115 weight class.

Maid Ruby Solache took the win in an open match at 120.

At 130, Solis lost in the second period against Brenna Bules.

In the 135 weight class, Munoz lost against Addison Brown in the second period.

Melendez had an open match for the Maid win at 140.

Maid Garcia lost her 145 match against Amelia Jacobsen.

At 155, Sara Anaya had won by an open Whippet weight class.

Kalli Sutton pinned her way to a win over Trinity Petty in the second period of the 170 weight class.

Furgison pinned Isabel Serrano in 1:38 to win the 190 pound weight class.

Minden’s Savannah Koch won by pin over Abbie Sutton in the 235 weight class.

Lexington won 48-36.

The Minutemaids traveled to Ord on Thursday, Jan. 12.