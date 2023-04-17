LEXINGTON — On Friday, April 14, the Lexington Minutemaids hosted an eight team tennis invite that was divided out between the Fieldhouse, Memorial Park and Plum Creek Park.

Teams traveled from Alliance, Gering, Hastings St. Cecelia, Kearney Catholic, McCook, Ogallala and Scottsbluff.

The number one singles and doubles team competed at Plum Creek Park. At Memorial Park, the number two singles and doubles faced off. The number three singles and doubles were indoor at the Fieldhouse.

As team, the Minutemaids took fourth place. The McCook lady Bison took first.

Lexington’s Ella Young competed in the number one singles bracket for sixth place.

Maid Brooklyn Lul and Kayleigh Cetak took fourth place in the number one doubles.

In number two singles, Lexington’s Molly Dowling swung in second place.

The number two doubles team of Jarline Martinez and Ashley Chiguil took sixth place.

Maid Abbie Owens and Abrianna Reynosa took fifth place in the number three doubles bracket.

Lexington hosted a dual against Hastings on Tuesday, April 18.