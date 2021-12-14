Minutemaids take 2nd place at Crete invite

The Lexington Minutemaids wrestling team walked away from the Crete invite Saturday, Dec. 11 with 2nd place. This is the first year Lexington has fielded a girls wrestling team.
Top Three
- #1 Ranked - Schuyler
- Lexington
- Lakeview
Eight Medalists
- Fransisca Walsh - Champion
- Karen Santoyo - Champion
- Sandra Velasquez - Runner-up
- Angelica Velasquez - Runner-up
- Kytzia Hernandez - 3rd
- Josalyn Hernandez- 3rd
- Linda Campuzano - 4th
- Sara Anaya - 4th
- Schuyler Girls - 132.0
- Lexington Girls - 122.0
- Lakeview Girls - 90.0
- Louisville Girls - 83.0
- Crete Girls - 82.0
- Grand Island Girls - 66.0
- Beatrice Girls - 54.0
- Ralston Girls - 41.0
- Malcolm Girls - 34.0
- Amherst Girls - 28.0
- High Plains Community Girls - 28.0
- Fairbury Girls - 27.0
- Adams Central Girls - 4.0
- Omaha Bryan Girls - 3.0
- Wilber-Clatonia Girls - 0.0