 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minutemaids take 2nd place at Crete invite
0 comments

Minutemaids take 2nd place at Crete invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_6728WEB.jpg
Courtesy photo

The Lexington Minutemaids wrestling team walked away from the Crete invite Saturday, Dec. 11 with 2nd place. This is the first year Lexington has fielded a girls wrestling team.

Top Three

  1. #1 Ranked - Schuyler
  2. Lexington
  3. Lakeview

Eight Medalists

  • Fransisca Walsh - Champion
  • Karen Santoyo - Champion
  • Sandra Velasquez - Runner-up
  • Angelica Velasquez - Runner-up
  • Kytzia Hernandez - 3rd
  • Josalyn Hernandez- 3rd
  • Linda Campuzano - 4th
  • Sara Anaya - 4th
  1. Schuyler Girls - 132.0
  2. Lexington Girls - 122.0
  3. Lakeview Girls - 90.0
  4. Louisville Girls - 83.0
  5. Crete Girls - 82.0
  6. Grand Island Girls - 66.0
  7. Beatrice Girls - 54.0
  8. Ralston Girls - 41.0
  9. Malcolm Girls - 34.0
  10. Amherst Girls - 28.0
  11. High Plains Community Girls - 28.0
  12. Fairbury Girls - 27.0
  13. Adams Central Girls - 4.0
  14. Omaha Bryan Girls - 3.0
  15. Wilber-Clatonia Girls - 0.0
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics