Minutemaids secure home win over Cozad, Haymaker boys survive late Lexington rally

LEXINGTON — The Cozad Haymakers took the short drive down Highway 30 to face off against Lexington on Thursday, Jan. 20. The Minutemaids were able to win their second home game of the season, while the Haymaker boys held off a late Lexington rally.
Minutemaids beat Cozad for second home win
The Minutemaids won their second home game of the season against Cozad. Both team’s offenses began rolling in the fourth quarter.
The first quarter started out in favor of Lexington, scoring 11 points, Cozad scored five. Coming out in the second quarter, the Maids and Haymakers both scored nine points each.
The score at halftime was 20-14.
In the third quarter, Lexington put up nine points again and held Cozad to five points. In the fourth quarter, the Maids found their groove and put up 16 points but so did Cozad, they scored 18 points. However, it wasn’t enough to take the lead.
The final score was 45-37, in favor of Lexington.
With the win, the Minutemaids improve to 4-11. Their next match on Tuesday, Feb. 1, an away game against the Broken Bow Indians, they are 12-3 on the season after a 40-35 win over Gothenburg.
With the loss, the Haymakers fall to 5-11. They play next on Saturday, Jan. 22 against the Holdrege Dusters, who are 6-8 after a 34-30 loss against Hershey.
Haymakers survive late Lexington rally
The Cozad Haymakers won a narrow game on the road and held off a late Lexington rally.
Cozad started out on top in the first quarter, scoring 18 points, to Lexington’s 11. There was only a one point difference in the second quarter, Cozad scored 13, Lexington, 12.
The score at halftime was 31-23, in favor of the Haymakers.
Coming out in the third quarter, Lexington started to get the edge, scoring 14 points to Cozad’s 12. It was dead even in the fourth quarter, 16 points to both teams, but it wasn’t enough to get Lexington the win.
The final score was 59-53.
Jacob Weatherly (1) led the Haymakers on offense with 17 points, Cord Chytka (5) had 13 points, Nathan Engel (23) had 10 and Cash Chytka (4) had nine points.
Cozad hit 19 of its 35 two pointers, a 54 percent hit rate. Noah Shoemaker (22) and Weatherly both scored one three pointer each.
On free throws, Cozad hit 15 out of 24; shots hit 63 percent of the time.
Cash Chytka had the most rebounds, nine total, three offensive and six defensive, Weatherly had four, one offensive and three defensive and Nathan Engel (23) had four, all defensive.
As a team, the Haymakers had 24 total rebounds, four offensive and 20 defensive. They had 10 steals and 13 turnovers.
With the win, Cozad improves to 9-6, their next game will be on Saturday, Jan. 22, an away game against the Holdrege Dusters. Holdrege is even on the season at 7-7 after a 38-30 win against Hershey.
With the loss, Lexington falls to 3-10, their next match will be on Monday, Jan. 24, a home game against the Schuyler Warriors. The Minuteman and the Warriors have faced off once this year, winning 50-41.
The Warriors are also 3-10 after a 63-41 loss against Central City.