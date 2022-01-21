Minutemaids secure home win over Cozad, Haymaker boys survive late Lexington rally

LEXINGTON — The Cozad Haymakers took the short drive down Highway 30 to face off against Lexington on Thursday, Jan. 20. The Minutemaids were able to win their second home game of the season, while the Haymaker boys held off a late Lexington rally.

Minutemaids beat Cozad for second home win

The Minutemaids won their second home game of the season against Cozad. Both team’s offenses began rolling in the fourth quarter.

The first quarter started out in favor of Lexington, scoring 11 points, Cozad scored five. Coming out in the second quarter, the Maids and Haymakers both scored nine points each.

The score at halftime was 20-14.

In the third quarter, Lexington put up nine points again and held Cozad to five points. In the fourth quarter, the Maids found their groove and put up 16 points but so did Cozad, they scored 18 points. However, it wasn’t enough to take the lead.

The final score was 45-37, in favor of Lexington.