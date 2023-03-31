NORTH PLATTE — The Lexington Minutemaids swung away on the tennis courts at the North Platte invite on Thursday, March 30.

The invite included teams from Alliance, Gering, Grand Island, Hastings, Hershey, Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington, McCook, North Platte, Ogallala and Scottsbluff.

With a score of 37, the Maids tied for fourth place alongside Grand Island.

In number one singles, Ella Young took 8th place.

In number two singles, Molly Dowling took 4th place.

Kayleigh Cetak and Brooklyn Lol took home fifth place in number one doubles.

Ashley Chiguil and Jarline Martinez placed fifth in the number two doubles.

The Lexington Maids hit the road to Kearney Catholic on Tuesday, April 4 at 4:00 p.m.