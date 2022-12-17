Minutemaids, Minutemen knocked down by York

YORK — It was a tough road game for the Lexington Minutemaids and the Minutemen as they traveled to York on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Minutemaids have struggled this year as they dropped to zero and four on the season.

It was not a pretty sight for the Maids as they went scoreless in the first half of the game as the lady Dukes put up 25 points.

After halftime, the Maids came out and scored two points in the third. The Dukes put up 17.

The fourth quarter was no different for the Maids as they only scored three points.

Lexington lost the bout five to 52.

MINUTEMEN

The Minutemen put up more of a fight against the Dukes but it wasn’t quite enough to save the game.

York took over the first half as they scored 54 points to the Minutemen’s 23.

After halftime, the Dukes didn’t let up as they went on to score 19 points in the third quarter. The Minutemen were able to land 12.

The final quarter had the Minutemen scoring six and York with 11.

Lexington lost 41-84.

Leading the way and scoring half of the points for the Minutemen was Daud Daud with 21. Greysen Strauss and Dru Truax both scored seven. Jante Miller scored four points and Kaden West had two.

Lexington traveled to Northwest on Friday, Dec. 16 with tip off for the girls at 5:45 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.