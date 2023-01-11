Minutemaids, Minutemen fall to Hastings on the road

HASTINGS — On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Lexington Minutemen and Maids traveled to Hastings to face the Tigers.

MAIDS

The Minutemaids faced off first against the Tigers.

It was a great start to the game for the Maids as they went up nine to six in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Maids were outscored seven to 11.

Down by one after halftime, the Maids looked as if they were going to stick close with the Tigers.

The second half didn’t go the way the Maids had hoped as the Tigers scored 17 points in the third quarter.

Going into the fourth quarter the Maids were down 25-34. The Tigers shut out the Maids as they scored 16 and took off with the win. Head Coach Robb Koerting said, “Hastings’ defense came alive in the second half, especially the 4th quarter, and made it hard for us to score and for them to grow their lead.”

Lexington lost 25-50.

“All in all, I’m really proud of the girls and the way they continue to battle, they probably have a lot of reasons to lose hope but they don’t, they come to the gym everyday ready to work. They attack each game with energy and excitement which says a lot about the type of kids we have on our team,” remarked Koerting.

Minutemaid Marissa Garcia and Hannah Scharff had six points each, Kianna Clouse and Ilhan Moulid each had three, Abrianna Reynosa had two, Amandalynn Reynoso had two and Miriam Tercero had two.

MINUTEMEN

The Minutemen came to compete against the Tigers with a two and six record. The Tigers were standing at three and five.

It was a tie at seven points in the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was a tough one for the Minutemen as the pressure of the Tiger defense held them to only four points scored. The Tigers put up 16.

After halftime, the Minutemen came out looking like a different team as they scored 16 points in the third.

It was really the fourth quarter when the Minutemen started to kick their offense into gear. The Minutemen weren’t going down without a fight. Lexington scored 19 points as the Tigers had nine. It was a tie game at 46.

The fight the Minutemen had in the fourth quarter didn’t transfer into halftime. The Tigers scored 12 and the Minutemen five.

Lexington took a seven point loss 51-58.

Head Coach Zach Jones commented, “I was proud of the way the boys fought back in the second half after getting down early. We took care of the ball in the second half and got really good shots. We did a great job of never giving up and forcing the game into overtime. Hastings was able to make a few big shots in overtime and we just came up short. If we play like we did in the second half the rest of the season we will have some good results.”

Minuteman Daud Daud had 14 points, Kaden West had 12, Isaiah Ellingson had eight, Dru Truax had seven, Greysen Strauss had six, Jase Carpenter and Jante Miller each had two.

The Lexington Maids and Minutemen traveled to Kearney Catholic on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a 6 p.m. tip-off.