Minutemaids, Minutemen both fall to York Dukes

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen hosted the York Dukes on Saturday, Dec. 11 and fell in both match ups, 62-28 for the girls and 63-45 for the boys.
Minutemaids struggle to score against York’s defense
York started fast from the start, scoring 18 points in the first quarter. Sarah Treffer (22) scored all seven of the Minutemaids points in the first quarter. In the second quarter the Dukes put up 11 more points, while the Maids only managed seven again.
The last two quarters would look similar, 16 points scored by York to Lexington’s five in the third quarter and 17 points for York to the Maid’s nine in the last quarter.
The final score was 62-28.
Treffer led the Maids on offense with 13 points, while Gracey Smith (20) put up seven points.
With the loss, the Maids are 1-4 on the season. Their next match is a home game against the Grand Island Northwest Vikings on Friday, Dec. 17. The Vikings are 1-3 after beating Seward 44-34.
Minuteman struggle to close gap in fourth quarter
The Minutemen were able to stay close with York through the first three quarters of the matchup on Saturday.
Lexington’s Jase Carpenter (2) put up five points early on, but the Dukes were able to answer this with a 12 score run of their own. York was able to spread the ball around and six different Dukes were able to score points, but Lexington only trailed by nine by halftime.
The third quarter was where the Minuteman looked like they might turn the corner, Daud Daud (1) helped to put up 11 points, closing the gap to 34-32.
However, York answered back again put up eight points in a run, extending their lead to 42-32. After this Lexington was unable to close the gap and York continued to pull away in the fourth quarter; outscoring the Minuteman 17-7.
Daud led the Minuteman on offense, scoring 18 points, Dru Truax contributed eight points, including two three-pointers.
With the loss the Minuteman are 2-3 on the season. Their next match-up will be a home game against the Northwest Vikings on Friday, Dec. 17. The Vikings are 0-4 after losing to Seward, 44-32.