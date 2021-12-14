Minutemaids, Minutemen both fall to York Dukes

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen hosted the York Dukes on Saturday, Dec. 11 and fell in both match ups, 62-28 for the girls and 63-45 for the boys.

Minutemaids struggle to score against York’s defense

York started fast from the start, scoring 18 points in the first quarter. Sarah Treffer (22) scored all seven of the Minutemaids points in the first quarter. In the second quarter the Dukes put up 11 more points, while the Maids only managed seven again.

The last two quarters would look similar, 16 points scored by York to Lexington’s five in the third quarter and 17 points for York to the Maid’s nine in the last quarter.

The final score was 62-28.

Treffer led the Maids on offense with 13 points, while Gracey Smith (20) put up seven points.

With the loss, the Maids are 1-4 on the season. Their next match is a home game against the Grand Island Northwest Vikings on Friday, Dec. 17. The Vikings are 1-3 after beating Seward 44-34.

Minuteman struggle to close gap in fourth quarter