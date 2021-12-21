Minutemaids, Minutemen both fall to Northwest Vikings

First quarter scoring by Northwest decides contest against Minutemen

It was the 32 points scored in the first quarter that decided the game between the Northwest Vikings and Lexington Minuteman.

As stated, the Vikings were able to put up 32 points, while the Minuteman put up 13 points in the first quarter. Both defenses stood up during the second quarter, The Vikings only managed three points and the Minuteman had two points.

After the half, the Northwest defense held Lexington to three points, while they scored 15 points of their own. Lexington scored 10 points in the last quarter and held the Vikings to only four points.

The final score was 54-28.

Kaden West (5) and Isacc Scharff (34) led the Minuteman on offense with five points each, Dru Truax (11), Daud Daud (1) and Isaiah Ellingson (23) each had four points.

West had the lone three pointer for the Minuteman.

With the loss to Northwest and a win Saturday over the Schuyler Warriors, the Minuteman stand with a 3-4 record. Contest opponents for Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 29 have yet to be named.

Their next set match will be a Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 home game against the Hastings Tigers. The Tigers are 2-2 on their season after a recent loss to Kearney Catholic.