LEXINGTON — The wind stayed away for the home opener on Tuesday, March 21 as the Lexington Minutemaids tennis team battled McCook.

VARSITY

Doubles

Minutemaid Kayleigh Cetak and Brooklyn Lul lost their match three to eight to McCook’s Abbie Johnson and Jaci Meyers.

Maid Cooper Shotkoski and Jarline Martinez lost two to eight against McCook’s Rowen Wiemers and Roslyn Wiemers.

Maid Ashley Chiguil and Laikyn Seim lost zero to eight against lady Bison Izzy Clause and Carsyn Craig.

Singles

Maid Ella Young lost zero to eight against McCook’s Izzy Clause.

Maid Molly Dowling lost two to eight against lady Bison Carsyn Craig.

Lexington’s Kayleigh Cetak lost one to eight against McCook’s Abbie Johnson.

Maid Brooklyn Lul lost one to eight against lady Bison Rowen Wiemers.

Maid Jarline Martinez lost two to eight against lady Bison Roslyn Wiemers.

Lexington’s Ashley Chiguil lost five to eight against McCook’s Jaci Meyers.

The Minutemaids lost the dual zero to nine.

Lexington hit the road to Holdrege on Thursday, March 23.