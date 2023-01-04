Minutemaids knocked off in Holiday game by the Tigers

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids faced the Hastings Tigers in round two of the Lexington Holiday Tournament on Friday, Dec. 30.

It was a blow out first quarter as the Tigers scored 25 points and the Maids had six.

The Maids were down 10-43 going into halftime.

In the second half, the Maids held the Tigers to 11 points in the third and four points in the fourth.

Lexington’s offense picked up in the second half as they scored 13 points.

The Tigers defense was key in keeping the Maids from reaching the bucket throughout the game.

On defense, the Maids fell flat footed as the Tigers knocked down six three-pointers.

The final score was 23-58 as the Maids dropped to a zero and eight record.

Maid Marissa Garcia and Hannah Scharff led the team in scoring with seven points each. Abrianna Reynosa had three, Kianna Clouse had two and Ilhan Moulid had three.

Lexington travels to Hastings on Saturday, Jan. 7 with a 2:30 p.m. tip-off time.