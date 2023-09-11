JOHNSON LAKE — On Friday, Sept. 8, the Lexington Minutemaids held a golf invite at Lakeside Country Club with Minden, Scottsbluff, North Platte, Holdrege, York, Gering, Gothenburg, Cozad, McCook, Mullen, Hastings and Southwest.

The Maids took 10th place with a score of 472, Gothenburg placed eighth with 437 and Cozad took 11th with 477.

Minden took home first as a team with 344 and Scottsbluff ended in second with 348.

The Whippets placed all five golfers in the top 15 as KayLynn Jorgensen led the pack with a 71 for first place.

For the Swedes, Adi Bartels hit a 97, Madi Cornwell ended with 107, Sophia Aden swung in 116, Kaylee Olsen ended with a 117 and Sarah Sander hit a 124.

Cozad’s Ella Atchison finished the day with a 97, Makenna Wilkinson ended with 103, Ava Joyce swung in a 133 and Latasha Heuck finished with 144.

Lexington’s Ella Ford hit a 109, Grace Goodwin ended with a 117, Delaney Stewart finished with 119 and Jovie Worthing brought in a 127.

The lady Swedes, Maids and lady Makers teed off Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Wildhorse Golf Club in Gothenburg.