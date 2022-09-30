Minutemaids go one and two in Central Conference tournament

COLUMBUS — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lexington Minutemaid softball team competed in the Central Conference tournament in Columbus.

The Minutemaids faced off against Schuyler in the first round.

Lexington shut out Schuyler in three plays. Monica Campos was the starting pitcher. Third baseman Paetyn Harvey hurled a ground ball to first baseman Kianna Clouse for the first out. Catcher Jordyn Jefferies picked up a grounder to throw out at first base to Clouse. Campos struck out the third batter to end the top of the first.

The bottom of the first started great for Lexington as Jefferies hit a pop fly to left field as courtesy runner Madysen Wolfe scored. Harvey singled on a pop fly to center field as Kalli Sutton and Abrianna Reynosa scored. On a passed ball, Amaya Stewart advanced to third base and Harvey to second. Stewart hauled in a score on a passed ball. Harvey scored as the Maids went up five to zero. Shelby Scott-Furgison hit a triple and scored on the next play.

Minutemaid Sutton scored as Jefferies swung a double into left field in the bottom of the second. Courtesy runner Reynosa scored as Stewart hit a double into right field. Lans hit a grounder to center field as Stewart scored. Harvey was tagged out as she stole third base.

Lexington went three up and three out in the top of the third inning.

The Minutemaids were up nine to zero going into the bottom of the third. Sutton singled on a line drive to left field as Allen scored. Sutton advanced to third on a single pop fly by Jefferies. Stewart doubled on a hit to right field as Sutton scored. Schuyler would take the next two plays with the outs against the Maids to end the third.

Maid Campos took the mound for the final inning going three up and three out.

The Minutemaids won the game 11 to zero advancing to face off against Grand Island Northwest.

GAME TWO

Lexington faced off against top ranked Grand Island Northwest.

Maid Campos was walked in the top of the first. Courtesy runner Wolfe came in for Campos and scored the only run for Lexington on a hit from Jefferies.

Grand Island Northwest took in four runs in the bottom of the first.

The Minutemaids were shut out in the second inning as Northwest had four runs scored.

Lexington was shut down in three straight at bats by Northwest in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the third, Northwest took off and scored five runs to end the game.

The Minutemaids lost one to 13.

GAME THREE

The Maids faced off against the York lady Dukes after recently playing them on Monday, Sept. 26.

York came out in the first inning and scored two runs while shutting the Maids out.

Maid Stewart took the only score in the top of the second. York came back in the bottom of the second and scored a run.

Lexington went into the fourth inning attempting to close the gap on the score. Maid Scott-Furigson scored the second run. The lady Dukes swung away in the top of the inning as they scored five runs.

With one last try at bat, Maid Campos scored on a hit by Jefferies into left field.

Lexington held the York Dukes to only one run scored in the top of the fifth.

The Minutemaids fell three to nine against York.

Lexington travels to Holdrege for sub districts on Monday, Oct. 3.