Minutemaids go down in game against York

LEXINGTON — On senior night, the Lexington softball team fell hard against the York Dukes on Monday, Sept. 26.

The Minutemaids took the field first as Monica Campos stepped on the mound.

York had a runner on first base as Minutemaid catcher Jordyn Jefferies missed the catch and the Duke runner stole second base.

Minutemaid short stop Kalli Sutton caught a pop fly for the first out in the series. The Dukes had runners on first and second as the next batter hit a ground towards Lexington’s Paetyn Harvey. Harvey tagged the runner out at third for the second out. Campos caught a ground ball at the mound to get the batter out at first with the toss to Kianna Clouse.

At bat, the Minutemaids were not able to advance any runners past second base.

The second inning was a tough one for the Minutemaids as York came out strong in the batting box.

With a runner on first and third base, the Duke batter popped one out to Lexington’s Sutton for the first out of the inning. Campos walked the York batter for bases loaded. With two strikes against her, York’s Sammy McDaniel hit a homer to put four runs on the board. Minutemaid center fielder Jordan Lans caught the hit for the second out. Campos pitch was swung out of the park by Duke Lauryn Haggadone to put York up five to zero. Campos struggled at the mound as Dukes’ Ellie Peterson hits a line drive to Minutemaid right fielder Shelby Scott-Furgison for the third out.

As Lexington went up to bat in the bottom of the third inning, the Dukes put up a great defense on the field and shut out the Minutemaids. Minutemaid Lans hit a grounder and was out at first base. Harvey hit a grounder between second and third base making it to first base for the Minutemaids. York’s pitcher struck out Scott-Furgison for the second out. Lexington’s Delilah Solis hit a grounder between first and second base and was thrown out at first to end the second inning.

The Maids had a lineup change in the top of the third inning as Campos retired from the mound and Amaya Stewart came in to pitch the rest of the game.

Lexington was able to keep the Dukes from scoring in the third, fourth and fifth inning while they were shut out from making any scores.

Maid Stewart went three up and three out on the mound with one strike out in the top of the fourth inning. Sutton caught a pop fly to take the second out and second baseman Abby Allen took the third out after a pop up from the Dukes M Rauert.

Rolling into the fifth inning, Maid Stewart walked the first two York batters. The first out for the Minutemaids was a strike out from Stewart. Jefferies hurled the ball to second base to get the out on the steal from York but the Duke runner was safe. Harvey caught the hit from York’s Avery Albers at third base for the second out. Stewart takes the third out at the mound with the strike out.

Lexington saw four batters up in the bottom of the fifth as Sutton struck out, Jefferies hit was caught in left field and Stewart was thrown out at first base.

The Minutemaids hit the field for the final inning in hopes of keeping York from scoring. Struggling at the mound, Maid Stewart walked the first three Duke batters. As the bases were loaded, Dukes’ Peterson hit a line drive to left field for two York runners to score. Maid Harvey caught a pop fly foul ball for the first out in the inning. York scored two runs on a ground ball as Lexington’s Harvey errored on the throw to first base.

York went up nine to zero with only one out. With a runner on third base, Maid Stewart’s pitch to Sophie Liston was hit into left field and Kynli combs scored for the Dukes. Stewart took the second out with a strike out on the mound. Maid Scott-Furgison caught a pop out in right field for the third out sending the Maids in to bat.

The bottom of the sixth inning had Lexington defeated at bat. Lans hit a grounder and was thrown out at first. York walked Harvey and Scott-Furgison. Solis’ hit was caught by the Dukes’ second baseman. Allen’s hit was a grounder towards second base and thrown out at first for the end of the game.

York took the win 10 to zero. The loss for Lexington puts their record at eight and 16.

Lexington faces off in the Central Conference tournament in Columbus on Thursday, Sept. 29.