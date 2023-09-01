LEXINGTON —A big rivalry night as the Lexington Minutemaids hosted the Cozad lady Haymakers for a round of volleyball on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The first set started off good for the lady Makers as they took a small lead.

Lexington came back off of a couple errors by the Makers.

The score was tied at 23 as both teams went back and forth scoring points until the Maids pulled ahead.

The Maids took the win 26 to 24.

Cozad regrouped in the second set, but started off slow.

Lexington brought out some big serves to push ahead.

Both teams had some huge rallies that got the crowd going.

The Maids took the second set 25 to 19.

It was in the third set that the Maids really came alive.

Cozad fell behind and couldn’t catch up to the huge lead from the Maids.

Lexington won 25 to 12 for the sweep.

Swinging hard for the Maids was Laikyn Seim with 11 kills, Abbi Sutton had seven, Hannah Scharff had four and Hadlie Wolf had three.

On defense for Lexington was Harlie Sund with 12 digs, Seim had 10, Abrianna Reynosa had seven, Sutton, Wolf and Ella Young had six each and Scharff had three.

Serving for the Maids was Young and Scharff with two aces each and Reynosa, Seim, Sutton and Wolf each had one.

For the Haymakers, Kelseigh Romero had five kills, Graci Marhenke had seven, Lucha Olvera had two and Tally Sassali had one.

Behind the serving line for Cozad was Marhenke with two aces, Adysn Young and Lucha Olvera each had one.

Defensively for the Makers, Romero had 12 digs, Young and Marhenke had eight each, Olvera had five, Payton Pond had three and Braelyn Malcom had three.

The Minutemaids played on Thursday, Aug. 31 in a home game against the Minden Whippets.

Lexington lost four to 25, eight to 25 and 20 to 25.

Cozad hosted Southern Valley on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The lady Makers lost 14 to 25, won the second set 28 to 26, lost 17 to 25 and lost the fourth set 11 to 25.

The Lexington Maids hosted a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Cozad hosts Hershey on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.