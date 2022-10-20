Minutemaids fight hard in loss against Adams Central

LEXINGTON — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the stands were full of Lexington fans as the Minutemaids took on the Adams Central lady Patriots.

The Lexington YMCA had their youth girls’ volleyball team in attendance as well to support the Maids.

The lady Patriots came into the match with a 22 and seven record and ranked number one in Class B District 6.

The Minutemaids lost in three with the final scores being 16 to 25, 11 to 25 and 19 to 25.

Lexington put in a lot of effort on the court. Coach Allie Prosoki stated, “I thought the girls really fought this game and made Adams Central work for their points. The girls did a great job extending plays and hustling after balls that would usually drop earlier in the season.”

In the first set, the Maids had some great rallies. The Maids tried to put up big blocks against the Patriots but they couldn’t slow down the kills from six foot three middle hitter Rachel Goodon. Lexington fell seven points behind.

During set two, the Maids put up some hard hitting spikes but the lady Patriots kept digging them up. Adams Central had several runs during their serving and the Maids lost all confidence in their defense. The Maids fell six to 16. With two back to back hitting errors and miscommunication on serve receive, the Maids fell behind 10 to 23. The Patriots got the set point with a serving error on Maid Ella Young.

Lexington looked to bounce back in the third set. The Maids were more cohesive and kept up with the lady Patriots. Maid Hannah Scharff had three outstanding kills in the third that really kept the momentum going.

The Maids struggled to get kills down on the Patriots side. Lexington had a team total of 15 kills. The Patriots dominated the net with 40.

At the net, Maids Scharff and Laikyn Seim each had four kills. Reese Kuecker had three and Sierra Werger had two.

Behind the line, Maids Sierra Werger and Kuecker each had two aces. Young had one.

Back on defense, Maid Aubrey Ackerson had 13 digs. Young had 10, Daisy Lopez had eight and Seim had seven.

“Even though the scores don't show it, I'm really proud of our girls for continuing to work hard each day and translating what we're working on in practice into the games,” said Coach Prososki.

The Minutemaids start Class B-7 Sub-Districts on Tuesday, Oct. 25 against Northwest in Grand Island.