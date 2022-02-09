Minutemaids drop home finale to GICC

A slow start doomed the Minutemaid basketball team Friday against Grand Island Central Catholic, falling 58-49. The loss was the second in a row and 14th this season for Lexington.

The contest was physical from the tip off as the Maids were tagged with four first quarter fouls. The Crusaders were able to build a 14-4 advantage with three minutes left in the opening stanza before Lexington’s offense caught fire.

A three-pointer from senior Mia Rowe sparked a 7-0 run to draw within three points of Central Catholic, 14-11. Lexington held on to only trail 18-13 after the first eight minutes of play.

Central Catholic turned up the heat in the second quarter and connecting on four of eight free-throw attempts to push out to a 28-18 halftime lead.

Lexington tried to keep pace in the third quarter, but a three point spree from the Crusaders extended the lead to 47-30 to start the fourth quarter.

The Maids outscored the crusaders 19-11 in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to overcome the previous advantage.

GICC enjoyed a height advantage leading to a 28-18 rebounding advantage. They also blocked four Lexington shots in the game.

Sarah Treffer recorded 23 points, including 17 in the second half to lead all Maid scorers. Rowe also reached double figures with 10 points.