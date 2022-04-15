Minutemaids compete against both Schuyler Warriors and the wind

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids were competing against both the Schuyler Warriors and Mother Nature during their match on Tuesday. Despite difficulties, the Maids still scored six goals.

“A ridiculous wind out of the northwest made playing this game very difficult. After a scoreless first half into the wind, we scored 2 goals in the second half in the first 2 minutes. The Schuyler team tried to use the wind early, but neither team could get much going as the wind pushed the play to the far side of the field. It is tough to score when the wind blows so hard, as you can’t settle the ball, it is constantly moving,” said Lexington Girls Soccer Head Coach Keith Allen.

Allen noted this was the first time in his 20 years of coaching that he has seen the wind blow so hard that goal kicks had to be held by another player to keep the ball from moving.

“A good effort from everyone, and kudos to Schuyler’s kids and coaches. A very positive bunch with great attitudes, and friendly--before, during, and after, it can’t be easy to drive so far in a rocking bus, then step out into that wind, and be able to stay positive,” Allen said.

“We will play a rescheduled York game on Thursday, before moving to the next round of the conference tournament on Monday at Grand Island Northwest,” Allen concluded.

Score

Schuyler 0, 0: 0

Lexington 0, 6: 6

Shots

Lexington: 22

Schuyler: 3

Keeper saves: All three by Natasha Sandoval

Goals: Two each by Citlali Prado, Berniece Garcia, Marlene Vargas

Assists: One by Valeria Perez

With the win, the Maids improve to 6-3, their Thursday opponent, York, is 1-8 after a 4-0 lost to Grand Island Northwest.