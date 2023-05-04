LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids kicked off against the Scottsbluff Bearcats on Tuesday, May 2 in the Class B-8 Sub-District final at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington.

All the action was to be seen in the first half of the game as both teams would score and not see the back of the net in the second half.

Minutemaid Berniece Garcia showed her talent on the field as she made all three goals. The Bearcats were able to sneak in one goal in the final twenty minutes of the half.

After halftime, the net went untouched by both teams ending in a second half shutout.

Lexington had 10 shots on goal to the Bearcats 14.

Maid goalie, Dulce Arredondo, recorded 13 saves and allowed one goal.

Assists for the Maids were by Ariana Cabrera (2) and Citlali Prado (1).

The Minutemaids compete on the road in the Class B-5 District Final on Saturday, May 6 against Norris at 11 a.m.