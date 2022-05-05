Minutemaids beat Holdrege in districts, but season ends with loss to Scottsbluff Bearcats

LEXINGTON — In district play, the Lexington Minutemaids soccer team was able to shut out Holdrege in their first game, but their season came to an end after being shut out by Scottsbluff.

Holdrege Game

Lexington Girls Head Soccer Coach Keith Allen said, “We recorded eight offsides calls that thwarted our attack on those occasions. One of the offsides even pulled a beautiful goal off the board after a cross and header.”

“Holdrege really packed in a lot of players behind the ball, and hoped to keep us from being able to work the ball into the final third. The Maids had some good chances, and were just unlucky in a few instances,” said Allen.

“The first goal came with a few seconds left in the half, as a foul was awarded to us near midfield, and Berniece hit the ball and it skipped funny in the box and past the keeper’s hands,” Allen said.

“The second half saw the Maids push the ball into the flanks, and we made several runs into space, and multiple crosses just missed someone finishing,” Allen stated.

“Citlali and Valeria played a nice 1-2 pass which allowed Valeria to score after breaking through the defense very late in the game. That play was available as the Holdrege team had pushed more players forward hoping to develop some offense,” Allen concluded.

Shots: Lex 21 - 0. Goals by Berniece Garcia and Valeria Perez. Assist to Citlali Prado. Neither goalkeeper had a save, nor allowed a goal.

Holdrege – 0,0: 0

Lexington – 1,1: 2

Sub District Final versus Scottsbluff

“With the loss to the Bearcats, the Maids season comes to an end. A very evenly matched contest, Scottsbluff was able to knock two goals in, and we weren’t able to. We had some good looks, and several great passing sequences, but just couldn’t finish in the final third today,” said Allen.

Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said his team had business to settle on the soccer pitch.

“We just had to come and take care of business,” Larson said. “We have to do the little things to take care of business like winning 50/50 balls and we weren’t great at it, but we got enough. I think Jessica Schaff in goal and our defense did a great job of not giving up. They had good looks on the goal and Jessica was in position to be solid every time they had shots right to her. Our defense was just playing smart in the back.”

“The energy of the girls was good, their vibe was positive, and they played a tough fought match. Their second goal came with about 13 minutes to play. We had several positive runs but just couldn’t get clean shots off,” Allen said.

“It was the play of the defense that really stood out, too, as both teams limited shots in the first half. Lexington had four shots in the first half while Scottsbluff had two good chances. Larson said the defense was huge, especially in the second half when Scottsbluff outshot Lexington 6-4,” per the Scottsbluff Star Hearald.

“A great season, ending at 10-7. The group of seniors we say goodbye to have dealt with COVID-19, took a trip to state, two district finals, and have helped establish a level of respect from opponents that wasn’t always evident. The future looks bright as the Middle School team continues to be competitive, and will help feed the program with a better starting level than we had in the past,” Allen said.

“Until next season,” Allen concluded.

Shots: Lex 15-11. Keeper Saves: Michelle 5, Natasha 4, (each played a half), each allowed 1 goal.

Scottsbluff – 1,1: 2

Lexington – 0,0: 0