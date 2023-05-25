Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LEXINGTON — On Monday, May 22, the Lexington Minutemaids golf team was presented with six new sets of Callaway clubs and Sun Mountain cart bags.

Lexington’s head golf coach, Lauren Daberkow, applied for the clubs through the Clubs FORE Youth program. Lexington was one of six schools chosen this year to receive new clubs.

PGA Nebraska’s Seth Scollard and Coca-Cola representative Andy Wernke were at the forefront of presenting the new sets to the girls golf team.

Scollard stated, “One of the biggest hurdles getting people into the sport of golf is the inability to access clubs and this program will hopefully remove that barrier for people in the community.”

The Minutemaids will also receive free lessons this July with a PGA professional through Nebraska PGA.

Lexington’s Athletic Director, Phil Truax said, “We are grateful for the generosity of the PGA and Coca-Cola to start this program. It was a wonderful presentation and we appreciated the time that Seth and Andy took out of their day to come here in person.”