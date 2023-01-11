Minutemaid wrestling places fifth at Norm Manstedt Invite

COLUMBUS — The Lexington Minutemaids traveled to Columbus to compete in the 49 team wrestling invite held at the Central Community College on Thursday, Jan. 5.

“We only took a small crew to this meet and brought along some JV girls that have done an outstanding job for us,” stated Head Coach Art Banderas.

Competing at 110 pounds, Frankie Walsh brought home second place.

In the 120 weight class, Angelica Velasquez placed 13th.

At 120 pounds, in the JV division, Ruby Solache placed third.

Elsa Garcia placed 11th in the 145 pound weight bracket.

Bringing home fourth in the 155 weight class was Kalli Sutton.

In the JV 155 weight class, Sara Anaya placed third.

McKenzie Furgison placed second in the 190 weight class.

Bringing home the champion title in the 190 JV weight class was Tatiana Guerrero.

Hadlie Wolf and Sandra Velasqurez both had medical forfeits.

Lexington placed fifth as team.

The Minutemaids hosted a triangular against McCook and Minden on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m.