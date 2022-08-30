Minutemaid volleyball takes tough first two losses on season

LEXINGTON- A home game against the Scottsbluff Bearcats on Saturday, Aug 27 brought the second loss for Lexington in the beginning of their season.

The Maid’s struggled to keep up with the Bearcats in all three sets during the game. Scottsbluff won 25 to 14, 25 to 16 and 25 to 12.

Lexington’s defense was no match for the Bearcats behind the serving line as Scottsbluff had a total of 13 ace serves. The Maids’ blocking against the Bearcats also took a hard hit as they had no blocks for points and allowed the Bearcats to put down 31 kills.

Coach Prososki said, “The little things are what we're struggling with so far this season. We need to continue to work on finding ways to finish the play and realize that every point matters. If we can focus on the minor details, then we can just play rather than being a step behind.”

MAIDS VS McCOOK

Lexington hit the road to McCook on Thursday, Aug 25 for a night of volleyball. The Maids’ went into four sets against but weren’t able to pull off the win. The Bison won set one 25 to 16, Lexington took set two winning 25 to 19 then McCook took the final two sets, both with a score of 25 to 19.

Junior Sierra Werger lead the team in kills with eight on 23 attempts, sophomore Hannah Scharff had seven kills on 28 attempts and Junior Laikyn Seim put down five kills on 34 attemtps. The team had a total of 30 kills against the Bison.

The Minutemaid’s had two aces serves, one by sophomore Ella Young and junior Kayleigh Cetak had one.

Lexington had good defense with a total of 71 digs. Sophomore defensive specialist Harley Sund accounted for 20 of those digs, Seim had 13, 12 to Taylar Probasco and Ella Young picked up 11.

“We're continuing to get better each day and once they put everything together, we will surprise a lot of teams” stated Coach Prososki.

The Minutemaid’s played on the road in a rivalry game against Cozad on Tuesday, Aug 30.