OMAHA — On Tuesday, April 25, the Lexington Minutemaids kicked off against the Omaha Northwest Huskies in Omaha.

The Maids outshot the Huskies 22 to zero.

Lexington scored three goals in the first half and four in the second.

Berniece Garcia had five goals and Abby Allen had two.

Ariana Cabrera had four assists and Maylin Novoa had one.

Goalkeeper Dulce Arredondo recorded the shutout.

The Minutemaids won seven to zero.

“Going into the game against Omaha NW, we knew the girls would need to come out and be aggressive, as a win would ensure a host at the district tournament,” Head Coach Keith Allen stated.

HOLDREGE

On the road at Holdrege, the Maids recorded their second win in the three game streak after defeating the Dusters.

Lexington outshot the Dusters 17 to two.

In the first half, the Maids took the lead after scoring two goals.

Rolling into the second half, Lexington fired in two more goals. A late goal by Dusters put them on the board before the game ended.

The Maids won four to one.

Scoring for the Maids was Allen, Garcia, Novoa and Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeon with assists from Allen (2) and Hernandez-DeLeon (1).

Arredondo recorded one save and allowed one goal on two Duster shots.

The JV Maids won their game against the Dusters two to zero.

AURORA

The Maids faced off against the Aurora Huskies on Thursday, April 20 on the road.

It was a low scoring game for the Minutemaids after making the first goal within the first three minutes of the first half.

Lexington shutout the Huskies with goalkeeper Arredondo making three saves on Aurora’s three shots.

The Maids won one to zero with a goal from Garcia assisted by Cabrera.

“After scoring, the girls couldn’t seem to get into any sort of rhythm. There were many passes that seemed to miss feet or skip, hop and jump around players from both teams,” stated Allen.

Lexington JV won their match with a late goal by Kiara Cordova.

The Maids will host Holdrege for the first round of Sub-Districts on Monday, May 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Ray Ehlers Stadium.