Minutemaid golf heads to state, first time in 15 years

OGALLALA — On Monday, Oct. 3, Lexington girls golf traveled to the Crandell Creek Golf course in Ogallala for Class B-4 Districts.

It was a great day on the course for the Minutemaids as seniors O’Brasia Amos and Abigail Owens placed in the top 10.

Minutemaid Amos took third place with a score of 85. Owens placed ninth with a score of 98.

Lexington placed third as a team with a 442 score.

Other Minutemaids that helped in the third place win were Isabella Carlson, Ella Ford and Sydni Ringenberg. Carlson shot a score of 115, Ford scored 144 and Ringenberg scored 149.

Scottsbluff placed first as team with a score of 325 and had five girls place in the top 10. Gering had a score of 425 to take second.

Lexington will travel to Gering for Class B State on Monday, Oct. 10.

Amos placed fourth in McCook, ninth in York, seventh in Lexington, 13th at Gothenburg, first in Cozad, fifth in Holdrege, third in Hastings and fourth at the Central Conference.

Owens placed ninth in McCook and Scottsbluff, tenth at York, sixth in Cozad, eighth at Hastings, and 13th at the Central Conference.

Coach Lauren Daberkow has been with the Lexington girls golf team on and off as a head coach for 30 plus years. He stated, “Now I’ve never been in the school system so I’ve had my provisional license to coach for about 30 years.”

He remembers the 2007 girls team that went to state. The Minutemaids that made it to state in 2007 were Kelsey Ondrak, Robyn Sheckler, Brenna Smith, Abrea Hernadez and Rachel Leibhart. He said, ”Of course now most of their last names have changed but I’ve tried my best to keep up with most of them from time to time.” Coach Daberkow was also the head coach at that time.

ABIGAIL OWENS

Abby said, “My strengths are my long game. My driver and long irons help me on the course.”

With a few giggles before answering, she said she joined golf because “I was not good at volleyball.” She enjoys being outside and her grandpa encouraged her to play golf.

She has been playing golf since her freshman year but prior to that she played in the junior golf league growing up.

To prepare for a tournament, she commented, “I put away my phone, focus on what I’m struggling with and hit the driving range to practice.”

Abby looks up to her mother a lot. She said, “She’s my inspiration because she’s always worked really hard to get to where she is at.”

During a tournament, if her teammate is having a bad round she said “I just encourage them to keep positive thoughts.”

In the four years she’s played, her favorite golf course is Southern Hills Golf Course in Hastings.

Abby is a senior this year. She stated, “I’m not sure what I am going to do in college but I want to attend a four year university to get an education in global studies.”

She is involved in the dance team and will compete in tennis this spring.

SYDNI RINGENBERG

Her strength on the golf course is putting she stated.

Sydni has been golfing since she was little. She said, “I would go out and play with my family. So it seemed like a fun fall sport to do.”

For a tournament preparation, she stated, “I try to shoot as many balls out on the range as I can as a warm up. Then I try to figure out what I need to do to fix everything.”

She looks up to her grandpa as inspiration. “He has always been a big influence on my golfing career. He was big into golf too.”

Sydni helps encourage her teammates by “yelling out encouraging words before or after a shot so that it lifts them up a little bit more.”

Throughout her career, the course she loves to play on the most is Southern Hills Golf Course in Hastings.

Sydni is also on the high school dance team.

Her future plans involve playing golf next year as a senior. She said, “I would like to see where it goes for college and try to continue it.” Sydni is planning on going into dentistry in college.

O’BRASIA AMOS

When asked about her strengths, she stated, “My irons when I hit, I hit them really well and it goes far.”

O’Brasia fell in love with golf as her dad and family were involved in it as well.

She has been playing golf for six years.

As she talked about preparing for tournaments, she said, “I just try not to get into my head and I do things that make me happy. I’ll practice before we start and get into a head space that isn’t negative.”

Her dad is her inspiration and she said, “He really inspires me to do my best and is a great supporter.”

When asked about her favorite course to play she stated, “Either York or Hastings!’

As golf is an individual sport, Amos said that she encourages her teammates by “making sure they don’t get down on themselves. And to always have fun.”

Her future looks bright as she stated, “I want to go to college somewhere in Nebraska and hopefully continue to play golf.”

Other than golf, O’Brasia has participated in track her sophomore year, is in marching band and plans to do track this spring.

ISABELLA CARLSON

Isabella commented that her strengths are “driving and long shots.”

She joined the golf team because “her friend did golf and she wanted someone to do it with her.”

She started playing golf as a freshman and has played all four years since.

When it’s time to get ready for a tournament, she said, “I try to calm down as much as I can and think one shot at a time.”

As her inspiration, teammate O’Brasia Amos came to mind.

She encourages her teammates by “telling them that no matter what, you brush it off and go hit the next shot. You might have one bad shot but that doesn’t have to determine the entire hole.”

Talking about her favorite course to play, she stated, “I love Wild Horse in Gothenburg.”

In the future, Isabella is going to med school and “hopefully we will see about playing golf in college.”

Isabella has previously competed in high school track and is thinking about joining power lifting this year.

ELLA FORD

Ella said, “Staying calm and not having any expectations as it’s my first year” when speaking on her strengths.

She went out for golf because her friend Grace was in it and golf is “a lot easier than cross country.”

When asked about how she prepares for a tournament, she stated, “I buy snacks!”

Ella only started playing golf two months ago.

Her inspiration is teammate O’Brasia Amos.

She tries to stay away from negative thoughts and talked about encouraging her teammates to not sike themselves out.

Ella is also involved in tennis in the spring and is on the Minutemaid power lifting team.

As a junior, she currently is undecided for what she is going to seek in her future.