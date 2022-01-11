Minutemaid Bowling wins Lexington Invite Tournament

The Lexington girls bowling team notches another tournament title under its belt, as the Minutemaids came out on top in the Lexington Invitational Tournament on Saturday, January 8.

The Maids used strong play during the seeding rounds, where each team bowled four singles games. Senior Taya Berry was the top bowler for the girls side, finishing with a 763 series and beating the next best girl by over 100 pins. Senior Cordelia Harbison also placed in the top five, finishing fourth with a 601 series.

After the seeding rounds, the top seeded Minutemaids proceeded to down Southern Valley and Waverly 3-0 each in the Baker-style tournament, before facing No. 2 seed Hastings.

Lexington then downed the Tigers 3-1 to take the title.

On the boys side, Lexington was led by junior Kenneth Garcia, who bowled a near-perfect game of 275. His 867 series also landed him at the top spot for the boys side in singles. The Minutemen were the third seed going into the tournament, sweeping Boone Central/Newman Grove 3-0 before falling to Grand Island Senior High in the semifinals, 3-0.

The bowling team will be back in action on Friday when they take a trip to play Grand Island, Jan. 14, followed quickly by a trip to Ogallala on Monday, Jan. 17.