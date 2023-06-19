LEXINGTON — Minor flooding is possible along the Platte River in Dawson County near Darr due in part to winter melt off from the Rocky Mountains and the rain the area received over the weekend.

The National Weather Service – Hastings (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for the Dawson-Lincoln County line to Lexington, starting Tuesday and lasting until further notice.

At 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, the river gauge was observed to be at 9.37 feet, which is within the action stage and is slowly rising.

The stage is the level of the water surface of a river or stream above an established gage datum at a given location.

The gage data is a horizontal surface used as a zero point for measurement of water level. This gage datum level usually is located slightly below the lowest point of the stream bottom such that the stage is greater than the maximum depth of water.

The action stage is reached by a rising stream, represents the level where the NWS or a partner needs to take some type of mitigation action in preparation for possible significant hydrologic activity. The type of action taken varies for each gage location, according to the NWS.

“Due to significant recent precipitation upstream along the South Platte River, particularly in Colorado, elevated water levels are gradually working eastward along the Platte River in Nebraska,” per NWS Hastings.

“If current forecasts remain on track, the gauge near Darr could reach minor flood stage of 10.0 feet on Tuesday afternoon, and then perhaps continue rising to a crest around 10.7 feet on Thursday before slowly falling,” NWS Hastings stated.

Phil Beda, NWS Hastings Hydrometeorological Technician, said that the winter melt off from the Rockies is playing a part in the minor flooding, along with the recent rain the area received over the weekend.

Southern Dawson County recorded around 1.50 inches of rain between June 16-17.

Beda said that the river may slightly spill over the bank in the coming days as the water level rises.

At the moment flooding is not expected downstream of Dawson County, Beda said this is due to the water levels being lower downstream and that water is being backed up in the Darr area.

Beda said the flooding is not a major concern, but residents in the area should be aware of it.

According to the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center, a branch of the NWS, the Colorado River basin saw a snowy start to 2023.

Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117 percent of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains.

“Snow in Colorado is an important factor in determining the amount of water that will flow into the Colorado River system each year,” per an NPR report, “About two-thirds of annual flow starts as snow high in the mountains of Colorado. Across the state, snow totals are almost all above average, with most zones showing 120 to 140 percent of normal for this time of year.”

“[Precipitation totals are] exceeding expectations because La Niña conditions usually result in drier than average winter weather across the southwest U.S.,” Cody Moser, a hydrologist with the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center, said.