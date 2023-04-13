LEXINGTON — On Monday, April 10, the Lexington school board approved the addition of winter middle school boys and girls tennis for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

In the previous two years, the middle school held an intramural squad at the Fieldhouse complex. The upcoming season will be held at the Fieldhouse until the new Racquet center is finished.

Lexington native and current high school boys and girls head coach, Jake Saulsbury, has been named as the middle school head coach. Alongside Saulsbury, assistant high school coach Chris Smith will be coaching the middle schoolers as well.

Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney are planning on being host schools while a couple other schools are working on plans to be hosts as well, Saulsbury mentioned.

Lexington had a trial period with the intramural teams due to lack of transportation. Saulsbury stated that they have seen great numbers in middle school athletes who have showed up for practices at the Fieldhouse. The boys participant range has been in the middle 20s and the girls have been in the lower to mid-30s.

Adding middle school tennis to the regular sports schedule will give the athletes an earlier start to seeing more competition and prepare them for the next level as they transition to high school. “Any time you can have a feeder program, I think that’s a positive thing for your high school program. The missing piece of our middle school program is competition,” commented Saulsbury.

The middle school intramural team was solely practices and instruction; however, “adding actual competition should spark more enthusiasm in what they are doing. Being able to compete against other schools is really going to be beneficial to their development,” said Saulsbury.

As a community, this opportunity is going to provide a smoother transition to the High School level. Saulsbury stated, “Most of the high schoolers see their first competitive matches as freshman which puts them behind the curve in competition.”

From youth to high school, the tennis program in Lexington has over 300 participants. “As you keep progressing that development, once you get into middle school range, that’s where we need to see them start having a little bit more of a competitive experience to keep their peak of engagement,” said Saulsbury.

Saulsbury believes that getting the students earlier competition will decrease the drop of athletes once they hit the high school level. “As middle schoolers, if it’s just always practice and learning, they can get bored of the sport,” stated Saulsbury.

“We feel fortunate as coaches because outside of our high school seasons the middle school will be occurring and we can coach them as well. Most communities, especially our size, there is only a handful of coaches that have the knowledge to coach. At other middle school programs, we are seeing their high school coaches being able to coach as well. I think that is even more beneficial for the development of these kids,” stated Saulsbury.