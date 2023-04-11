LEXINGTON — The Lexington school board approved the addition of middle school boys and girls tennis for the 2023-2024 school year during their meeting on Monday, April 10.

Superintendent John Hakonson told the board that the tennis has been offered as an intramural. activity for the past few years at Lexington Middle School, with practices taking place at the Lexington Field House.

The proposal would add tennis as an alternative to wrestling during the winter middle school sports season for both boys and girls.

Hakonson noted the only anomaly from other LMS sports offerings would be that students would need to arrange their own transportation to the field house and Lexington Racquet Center once it is constructed.

The district doesn’t have the capacity to transport with a current driver shortage at the moment. However, Hakonson noted that students have been already handling their own transportation the past couple years when the activity was offered as an intramural.

Hakonson said if they gain the capacity to transport students in the future, the district will do so.

Jake Saulsbury, the current Lexington High School boys and girls tennis coach, would be named as the coach for both middle school teams.

Both the finance and activities board committees had already been apprised of the proposal and offered general support. The board approved the addition of the tennis activities for LMS.

With the end of the school year approaching, there were a number of resignations and hiring the board approved, including a few retirements.

The resignations included Peggy Bourge – LMS social studies; Tiffany Claflin – LHS special education and Elizabeth Perez – LHS English.

Retirements include Julie Myers - Curriculum, Assessment, and Instruction Director and Ron Stewart - LMS counselor.

A district employee retirement reception has been tentatively set for Thursday 18 from 4-6 p.m. in the LMS cafeteria. Retires will include, Carla Bacon, Audrey Downey, Kevin McConnell, Julie Myers, Ron Stewart, and Jerry Wylie.

“Thank you to all of these folks for their many years of dedication and service to our students,” Hakonson stated.

Employee contracts approved included new staff, contract extensions, and transfers. They included Sarah Collins – Bryan 4th/5th grade; Amanda Deal – LHS math; Annette Fitzgerald - Curriculum, Assessment, and Instruction Director; Hilary Klammer – school psychologist; Karen Klein – LMS counselor, Angela Kovarik – student program director, Kasey Lamborn – LMS social studies; Camryn McPhillips – Pershing 4th grade; Tesla Nelson – Sandoz special education; Amber Nichols – extended programs coordinator; Yesenia Prado – ELA teacher; Kathy Sanchez – LHS EL teacher; Riley Sheets – LMS language arts; Bradi Stieb – Morton special education; Aubrie Waldemar – Morton kindergarten and Cristial Zern – LHS English.

During the legislative and finance portion of the meeting the board approved an amended extra-duty schedule in the 2023-2025 negotiated agreement with the Lexington Education Association.

Hakonson noted the amendment permits teachers who are assigned to teach outside of regular school hours to be paid a pro rata share of their daily rate of pay.

The board also purchased a wrestling mat from Lou’s Sporting Goods for $13,680.00. With the addition of girl’s wrestling, the district found itself short on mats, hence the purchase.

The last item in the section was the sale of outdated electronic devices.

The sale would be of 535 6th generation and 975 7th generation iPads to Second Life Mac for an amount that would be between $140,890.00 and $216,750.00, to be determined based on the condition of the iPads.

The last item on the agenda was to delegate responsibilities to the Dean of Students, Jeff Rowan, per the Student Discipline Act.

Hakonson said this was necessary to give Rowan the ability to discipline students as required, per the terms of the discipline act. He will be able to assist the principals next year with minor student discipline offenses.

During the reports and comments period, Hakonson offered congratulations to the LHS Powerlifters who competed in the USA National High School Powerlifting Championships in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on April 1-2.

Athletes included Litzy Morales, Yasmin Monroy, Jasmin Martinez, Anthony Taracena, Kevin Parada, Rivaldo Vargas, Felipe Zaldivar, Alex Mateo, Conlan Kjar, Jose Miguel, Ezequiel Lucas, Andrew Rodriguez and Miguel Castellanos. Anthony, Miguel, and Jasmine placed 3rd, 4th, and 5th, respectively, in their weight classes.

There were also several students who placed at State FFA including, Logan Dowling (1st in arc welding), Juan Vega (3rd in TIG welding), and Caleb Dowling (6th in MIG welding). The LHS team finished 6th overall.

The NSAA Cup standings through the winter sports season showed Lexington in a good spot. The boys tied for 3rd in Class B, while the girls and boys combined are in 8th place overall. The Class B classification includes 28 high schools.

Hakonson also noted School Resource Officer Luke Pinkelman was inducted into the High School Sports Hall of Fame for his achievements while he was at Cozad High School.