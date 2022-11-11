Methodist church expands in 1953, 2001, still serving today 150 years later

Editor’s Note: This is the final of a three part series about the Lexington Methodist Church’s 150 years of service.

LEXINGTON — In 1910, the church that the Lexington Methodist’s still use today was constructed. The structure was expanded in 1953 and 2000 to meet the growing needs of the church. Today in 2022, the church is still serving after 150 years.

The 1910 church as it was built would serve the Methodist congregation for nearly four decades, until growing numbers in the late 1940s and early 1950s once again brought up possible expansion of the church.

Churches and schools were being greatly expanded to accommodate the growing population, and organized religion was in its heyday.

“On a typical Sunday morning in the period from 1955-58, almost half of all Americans were attending church, the highest percentage in U.S. history. During the 1950s, nationwide church membership grew at a faster rate than the population, from 57 percent of the U.S. population in 1950 to 63.3 percent in 1960,” stated a report by the University of Southern California.

The impact was felt in the Lexington Methodist Church; there was discussion about relocating or enlarging the church to meet the growing needs. It was decided the structure was sound and the property near the church could be purchased affordably.

Under the leadership of Rev. Laurence R. Davis, a detailed organizational plan was put together. Dr. G. V. Reynolds headed the Religious Census and Community Survey; Mrs. Merle J. Dunlap was chairperson of the committee on Furnishings and Equipment, Mrs. R. S. Wycoff chaired the Christian Education Facilities and Forest Fagot served as head of the Plans and Construction committee.

In an informational brochure to the congregation, Rev. Davis wrote, “Our members and neighbors in every increasing numbers have entrusted to us their children and their young people for Christian instruction and fellowship. It has never been so much so as now. They are with us in surprise number.”

He noted the church had far outgrown their Sunday school space, the classrooms were all in use, the youth classes and choirs often used the parsonage while the adult choir practiced in the home of a considerate member. A young adult group that wished to start classes couldn’t due to no adequate space.

“Still the clamor is for more room,” Rev. Davis wrote, “Here is a thrilling opportunity to service the cause of Christ in a constructive way. For many it will come but once in a lifetime.”

The greatest need at the time was a completely new education building that would house all the departments of Sunday school, a Fellowship Hall and a new chapel.

At that time, the membership was 1,200 but the church could only seat 200 comfortably for a meal. A total of $150,000 was going to be needed for a new educational wing, chapel and fellowship hall.

The funds were raised and on Sunday, Nov. 15, 1953 the addition to the church was dedicated during a service that 500 people attended. The centerpiece of the reception that followed was a 100 pound cake baked for the occasion by the Thomas Bakery.

The Neil-Jordan Chapel was a gift in memory of the parents of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Niel.

With the addition of the new wing, there was an increase in church school enrollment and attendance jumped from 244 to 415.

The 1953 additions to the church have enabled the Methodist Church to host a variety of functions, both church and community based. Fellowship Hall is still regularly used for church and family gatherings, the Red Cross Bloodmobile and the Lexington Optimist’s Operation Santa Claus have been held in the space for many years.

There were several beautification and anniversary projects held in the 1990s. In 1990, new stained glass windows were added to the south doors and basement windows of the church.

The Harold and Clare Banks Memorial provided for the stained glass windows, they feature symbolism from the Old Testament, the baptism of Christ from the chapter of Luke and images taken from Revelations.

“The windows are presented in loving memory of Harold and Clare Banks by their children, Robert Banks and Pat Banks Ruppe,” reads the dedication plaque.

In 1997, several members of the Methodist Church approached Dietrich Meyer and asked if he would consider building a tower for the Blymer Bell. Since the bell weighed 1,000 pounds, it would have to be a sturdy structure.

The bell had previously been used in the church, with the pull rope at the top of the north stairway of the balcony. For years the bell had been rung at 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. each Sunday to welcome worshipers to the services. One of the last times the bell was rung during the centennial observance in 1972.

On Aug. 24, 1997, the restored bell and tower were dedicated in memory of James and Ellen Miller and in honor of the 125th anniversary of the Methodist Church.

Nearing the millennium, the needs of the Methodist church were once again pressing for more space. In April 1999, A $1 million expansion was approved by the congregation, the addition was to consist of new offices, a large multi-purpose room and an elevator to reach all the floors of the church.

The intent for the multi-purpose room was to provide room and space for activities of the younger church members. “I don’t know that we’ll install a basketball court but we could,” building project chairman Alan Anderson said at the time.

In fact, they would.

“I think it’s a good project,” then Pastor Todd Kargas said in 1999, “I think there is something in it for everyone.”

By April 2001, construction on the new and last addition made to the church was completed. Tours were given to the public in an open house, the addition of the elevator was especially praised to help older members navigate the church and to accommodate caskets at funerals.

The multi-purpose room and its half basketball court has long been the space for the younger kids to run around and use up some energy after a church service or event.

A plaque in the entryway of the new addition reads, “2001, Our Gift to the Lord, from the First United Methodist Church congregation.”

As the 2010s began to shift over to the 2020s, the needs and demands of the Methodist Church have continued to evolve and change. Stresses in the community have recently prompted the church to change up its space to accommodate a growing need in Lexington.

The need for child care has been noted as a key issue for communities across the country, in 2019 the Clipper-Herald reported that if every child under the age of five needed access to child care over 700 would have no access. That number has grown in recent years.

As the issue in Lexington became widely known, the FUMC church council began to discuss the possibility of making space available for a child care center.

Kurt McBride, a member of the FUMC church council spoke to the planning commission in 2019 saying the church saw the need for child care in the community and it fits what the church wants to do. He said the entire basement level would be used for the center.

The FUMC would provide the space, while the center itself will be run by Learning Adventures Child Care Center, owned by Casey Madsen. Learning Adventures currently runs a child care center in the Methodist Church in Gothenburg.

After some delays, owning to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lexington’s only child care center opened in 2020 in the FUMC.

Today, the education wing that was added to the church in 1953 continues to serve its purpose. Shining Star Preschool, the non-profit preschool hosted by the FUMC had been held in the pink house on the corner of 8th and Jackson St. for around 20 years.

Shining Star Preschool was born out of a desire of the congregation of the FUMC in the late 1990s to offer early childhood education, at the time there was no public preschool in the community. The preschool was first hosted in the church basement in 1997.

In the fall of 2020, the preschool was moved into the education wing to help save on costs.

The leaders of the church in 1953 wrote, “Implicit now, in our position of church leadership is your responsibility to provide new and larger facilities for the throngs who overflow every foot of space in all departments of Sunday school and church. Your new educational building will remove all doubts as to our willingness and ability to fulfill our highest Christian obligations.”

They would no doubt be pleased that children today are being educated in the very same space.

The words written in 1953 take on a timeless nature as the FUMC prepares to celebrate 150 years of service, first started by people trekking out west in 1872 and now by the congregation in 2022.

“Here we shall seek anew to reveal to our children, to our friends, our neighbors and to all who come within its sacred walls. Here we shall hope to give new meaning, new life, new light, new hope to all who seek to know the will of God.”

“With the passing of time our new building will take on the mellowed coloring of age; the muffled steps of other days and other years will echo among its walls.”

“In such an hour the church we build today will be a living thing for those who have eyes to see. It will represent the joined hands of comrades, even our hands, who have helped to mold its bulwarks.”

The FUMC is planning a special worship service on Sunday Nov. 13 at 9:45 p.m. with “Something Worth Singing About,” as the theme for the service.