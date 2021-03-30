Messersmiths, Cozad Haymaker Grand Generation Center honored at Cozad Chamber banquet

COZAD — The 2021 Service Award and Business of the Year were named during the Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet held on Friday, March 26.
After the COVID-19 pandemic scotched the 2020 annual banquet, the Cozad Chamber of Commerce was able to hold the banquet this year as conditions have improved across the state.
Board member Brian Davis announced Levi and Bobbi Jo Messersmith as the 2021 Service Award winners.
Executive Director Karmen Morse said the Service Award is given to an individual or group that has demonstrated community involvement and inspires the community.
Davis said the Messersmiths are a, “deserving couple,” of this years’ service award as they are consistently attending or helping out with community events. “If there is an event in town, there is a good chance the Messersmiths had a part in making it happen,” he said.
Davis also said they are involved in a number of different committees in the 100th Meridian.
“They are always willing to volunteer their time and help anyone who needs it, in any way the can,” Davis said of the couple.
Levi is an auctioneer and the couple operates Messersmith Auction Co. Davis said Levi often uses his talents at the local FFA auction.
Bobbi Jo had a hand in helping with getting the new Fox Theater ready to open and Davis said her handiwork is on display.
The couple has also been helping set up, and Davis said, more importantly, helping tear down after the Music Monday events which Cozad has been hosting since last year.
The couple’s horses are often brought in for community events and parades and their horse buggy was also the scene of an engagement proposal, said Davis.
The Messersmiths also worked to bring a John Deere collection to the 100th Meridian community, which will help attract visitors, Davis said.
The list of their deeds goes on and on, Davis said, “I can’t think of a more worthy couple.”
Bobbi Jo said after the presentation it was, “extremely humbling,” to receive the Service Award. She said the Cozad community has given the couple so much, going all the way back to when they were students at Cozad High School.
Growing up in town she said they had the opportunity to attend all of the community events, such as the Hay Days festivities, Easter egg hunts and firework displays, to name a few.
She said whatever endeavor the couple dreams up, the community always provides advice, help and support.
“It’s an amazing community,” Bobbi Jo said, “We are blessed to be a part of it.”
The 2021 Business of the Year award was presented to the Cozad Haymaker Grand Generation Center.
Morse said the Grand Generation Center was awarded this year because multiple people nominated the business for everything they did to help the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center began hosting free produce and milk drive-thrus for the community, a trend which has since been implemented by the Gothenburg Grand Generation Center, Morse said.
The Cozad center also hosted burger hop nights and other events to keep the community connected during the most stringent times of the directed health measures.
Morse said they services they provided helped out multiple people during their struggles amid the pandemic.
Director Tamie Thurn accepted the award and thanked all of the volunteers who had given their time to help make the service events possible.
Thurn said the food distributions grew from a once a month event, to one that occurred every Thursday. To date, the center has distributed 7,000 boxes of food to community residents, she said.
During the banquet, Morse also recounted the activity of the chamber during the pandemic ridden year of 2020. Despite the hardships, cancellations and postponements, the Cozad Chamber was able to host several grand openings for new businesses, host Music Mondays and held their Old Fashioned Christmas events.
Partly due to necessity, the Chamber’s social media presence grew and they have attracted over 3,000 followers to their media accounts.
The work of the Cozad Chamber Ambassadors was given by past president Diana Toner and current president Kristen Bennett. Between the ribbon cutting events, they also attended the Burwell Rodeo with the historic stagecoach.
Toner and Bennett said the main goal of the ambassadors is to support local businesses and, “to have fun while doing so,” they said.
The members of the 2021 Chamber Board of Directors were also announced, Rod Baker of Edward Jones Investments was named as president, Jody Laird of Double L Embroidery was named as Vice President.
Other members are Brian Davis of Berreckman, Davis & Bazata, Clint Snider of Berryman Funeral Home, Jamion Aden, Cozad Community Health Systems, Dustin Favinger, Hunt Cleaners, Tammy Higgins, Homestead Banks.
New board members incoming this year are Tim Sladek, Waypoint Banks and Jessica De La Torre, Cozad City Schools.
The sole outgoing board member is Dawn Beans.