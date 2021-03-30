Messersmiths, Cozad Haymaker Grand Generation Center honored at Cozad Chamber banquet

Bobbi Jo had a hand in helping with getting the new Fox Theater ready to open and Davis said her handiwork is on display.

The couple has also been helping set up, and Davis said, more importantly, helping tear down after the Music Monday events which Cozad has been hosting since last year.

The couple’s horses are often brought in for community events and parades and their horse buggy was also the scene of an engagement proposal, said Davis.

The Messersmiths also worked to bring a John Deere collection to the 100th Meridian community, which will help attract visitors, Davis said.

The list of their deeds goes on and on, Davis said, “I can’t think of a more worthy couple.”

Bobbi Jo said after the presentation it was, “extremely humbling,” to receive the Service Award. She said the Cozad community has given the couple so much, going all the way back to when they were students at Cozad High School.

Growing up in town she said they had the opportunity to attend all of the community events, such as the Hay Days festivities, Easter egg hunts and firework displays, to name a few.

She said whatever endeavor the couple dreams up, the community always provides advice, help and support.