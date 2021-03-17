Meridian Tap House in Cozad holds its grand opening and ribbon cutting

COZAD — A new tap house is the latest addition to the 100th Meridian community’s downtown area. The Meridian Tap House held their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, March 12.

The Meridian Tap House was opened by Eli and Kristen Bennett, longtime Cozad natives who hoped to create a place with a family friendly atmosphere, while serving a variety of drinks and food.

A large group of Cozad and area residents showed up for the ribbon cutting and grand opening, with seating being packed during the evening.

The Meridian Tap House is located at 714 Meridian Ave. The building has long served as a bar, recently being the Illusions Bar and Grill.

The location is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bennetts hope to create a family friendly atmosphere, a place where someone can enjoy an adult beverage, but feel comfortable bringing the children along. The menu includes daily lunch specials, burgers, wings, rings, gyros and appetizers.

Adult drinks will include margaritas, Kool-Aid slushies, Bloody Marys, different types of Moscow Mules and a garden variety of Nebraska brewed beers.