Meridian Tap House in Cozad holds its grand opening and ribbon cutting

COZAD — A new tap house is the latest addition to the 100th Meridian community’s downtown area. The Meridian Tap House held their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, March 12.
The Meridian Tap House was opened by Eli and Kristen Bennett, longtime Cozad natives who hoped to create a place with a family friendly atmosphere, while serving a variety of drinks and food.
A large group of Cozad and area residents showed up for the ribbon cutting and grand opening, with seating being packed during the evening.
The Meridian Tap House is located at 714 Meridian Ave. The building has long served as a bar, recently being the Illusions Bar and Grill.
The location is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Bennetts hope to create a family friendly atmosphere, a place where someone can enjoy an adult beverage, but feel comfortable bringing the children along. The menu includes daily lunch specials, burgers, wings, rings, gyros and appetizers.
Adult drinks will include margaritas, Kool-Aid slushies, Bloody Marys, different types of Moscow Mules and a garden variety of Nebraska brewed beers.
Renovations were made to the space, but the Bennett’s credited the prior owner, Balthazar Avalos, for doing a large number of major renovations to the space. Work was done to update the kitchen and plumbing around the bar area.
When asked why they were interested in opening a tap house during an earlier interview in February, Kristen said they have always enjoyed food service, having worked in the industry when they were in high school.
She also said they had a lot of down time during the early months of the pandemic to think about ideas they had been rolling around. They had been to taverns and tap houses which carried a verity of drinks and a limited menu for food and liked the idea.
The Bennetts said they are excited to serve the 100th Meridian community in this capacity.