GOTHENBURG — On Sunday, June 25, the Gothenburg junior Melons hosted an afternoon of baseball against Ogallala.

The junior Melons took a four score lead in the bottom of the third inning as they shutout Ogallala.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Gothenburg scored one run.

With a five to zero lead, Gothenburg held Ogallala from scoring in the fifth and sixth inning.

Gothenburg scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Ogallala finally got on the board with two runs scored in the top of the seventh.

The junior Melons won seven to two.

Swinging for Gothenburg was Carsen Farr with four at bats, one run scored and one hit. Evan Johnson had three at bats, two runs scored, one hit and one walk. Trey Stevens had four at bats, two runs scored and three hits. Jackson Schwanz had four at bats, one run scored, two hits and three RBIs. Aiden McKenna had three at bats and one run scored. Braden Ehlers had three at bats, one hit, one walk and two RBIs. Landon Mroczek had three at bats and one walk.

On the mound for the Melons was Stevens with 10 strikeouts, four walks, one run allowed and four hits allowed. Jax Rickertson had one run allowed and two hits allowed.

The Melons were on the road at Broken Bow on Tuesday, June 27.