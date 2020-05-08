Meet the two candidates running for the position of Dawson County’s District 5 commissioner

LEXINGTON — Two Lexington men are running for the Dawson County District 5 commissioner seat this election season.
Candidates are incumbent Butch Hagan and Rod Reynolds.
Butch Hagan
Town: Lexington
Office Sought: District 5 commissioner
Prior Elective Office: Dawson County Commissioner
Occupation: Retired
Question 1: Why are you seeking this office?
Hagan: I enjoy it, I feel with my road and bridge knowledge I am still an asset to the county. We need to keep our levies as low as possible, but still provide good services.
Question 2: What is the most pressing issue you see facing the county in the future?
Hagan: Roads and infrastructure maintenance, we have 130 miles of paved roads, much of which is asphalt. We need to look at concrete, which has a 30-40 year lifespan and is cheaper in the long run.
Question 3: Why should people vote for you?
Hagan: Experience. I have worked with the public and would like to continue. I have been conservative; we shouldn’t buy something if there isn’t a reason to.
Rod Reynolds
Town: Lexington
Office Sought: District 5 commissioner
Prior Elective Office: Lexington School Board
Occupation: Farmer
Question 1: Why are you seeking this office?
Reynolds: I am seeking to become the next DC Commissioner because I believe in community Involvement and I feel we need new experience and ideas. I am a lifelong resident and landowner and I understand how difficult the property tax situation is and would like to help try and solve the problem.
Question 2: What is the most pressing issue you see facing the county in the future?
Reynolds: The most pressing issue is the pandemic that we are experiencing. We need to get the county back open in a safe and responsible way. I am also concerned about the maintenance of the county roads and ditches. Much work needs to be done after last year’s spring rains and I have innovative new ideas on how to get this done.
Question 3: Why should people vote for you?
Reynolds: People should vote for Rod Bates Reynolds because it is time for a change and new ideas. Anyone who has served on a board with me knows I am a hard worker and listen to ideas of the employees. My community involvement, my love of Lexington, and my experience in business qualify me to be the right candidate for the job of Dawson County Commissioner.
