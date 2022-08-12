Meet the new Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

COZAD — The Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce recently hired a new executive director and she is eager to help grow the organization and attract people to the 100th Meridian community.

Chantelle Krepcik is a native of rural Gothenburg, she was raise and went to school in the community. She later furthered her education at Creighton University, Mid-Plains Community College and the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

She was a dental assistant for 10 years before becoming being an optician, someone qualified to make and supply eyeglasses or contact lenses, for 20 years and served Gothenburg, Cozad and North Platte.

While she grew up in Gothenburg, she is no stranger to Cozad, she noted her grandmother lived in the town and would visit often.

Krepcik said she was approached about the Cozad Chamber position and asked if she was interested. After learning of the responsibilities that it entailed, she gave it some thought and accepted the offer to become the executive director. She assumed her position on July 14.

The Cozad Chamber of Commerce had been without a director for some time and Krepcik said there is some rebuilding that needs to occur, but she said she enjoys a challenge.

When asked why she personally accepted the position, Krepcik said she enjoys working with people, as well as, organizing and arranging different events.

Krepcik said if there was one thing she wanted people to know about her; it’s that she enjoys creativity and is a stickler for punctuality

“If I am ten minutes early, I think I’m late,” Krepcik quipped.

Krepcik said a few of the goals of the Cozad Chamber is to bring in more of the agricultural businesses into the membership while still supporting the retail and commercial businesses.

The Chamber also plans to expand their events, by adding new ones and growing existing ones like “Spook Night” in October and “Small Business Saturday” in November. Some events in the near future are “Hay Days” and “Music Mondays.”

Krepcik said her long term goal for the Chamber is to grow the membership base, adding as many businesses as they can.

Reflecting on the 100th Meridian community, Krepcik said Cozad boasts a strong downtown area with multiple kinds of stores, shops, entertainment and other offerings.

She said this is a strength as some people turn away from larger department stores or online purchases for the “small town” experience and unique offerings. Krepcik said Cozad is able to offer that kind of experience.

The Cozad Chamber offices are located at 209 W. 8th St. and are open Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. For those wanting to keep up with the Chamber’s activities, the best place to do that is on their Facebook page, Krepcik said.

An After Hours Celebration was held welcoming Krepcik on Aug. 12 to the Chamber. “She is beyond excited to start some creative and fun events for our community and help get the Chamber Office back on track,” the Cozad Chamber stated.

Krepcik currently resides southwest of Gothenburg with her husband, Neil, they have been married 41 years, they farm and raise cattle at their homestead.

They have three adult daughters, Necole, Lyndee, and Brittany.

Necole resides in Brady with her husband, Jeff, and their four boys; she is an insurance agent and co-owner of the Old Depot Winery, south of Brady, which utilizes the former Gothenburg Depot.

Lyndee lives with her husband Brandon and their three children on a farm between Gothenburg and Cozad. She is a middle school counselor and will join the Cozad Community School this fall.

Brittany lives in Gothenburg with her husband, Andy, and their three children; she is the principal at Callaway Public School.

“I am very excited to begin my journey with the Cozad Chamber of Commerce,” said Krepcik, “I love how our communities are involved and I look forward to being a part of the team.”