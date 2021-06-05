Meet the new Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce Director Wendy Cardenas

COZAD — The Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director and she is excited to become more involved in the 100th Meridian community.

Wendy Cardenas is a native of Maxwell, born and raised, she said, and has family roots in both Gothenburg and Cozad. She is a long time member of the Baptist Church in Gothenburg and helps with church activities and Awanas.

She is the mother of six girls, five grown and one still at home, Cardenas said she is excited to expose them to more of Cozad.

Cardenas has a background in several positions, including law enforcement dispatcher for Gothenburg and a production manager at Baldwin Filters all while running a plumbing business inherited from her father.

Her last position was at Homestead Bank in Cozad, where she worked as a loan clerk, record keeping, customer relations and other roles.

When asked why she was interested in the chamber director positon when it opened, Cardenas said while working at Homestead, she was able to get out more in Cozad, attending after hour events, and working with different businesses. She found she really enjoyed the community and what it had to offer.