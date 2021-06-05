Meet the new Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce Director Wendy Cardenas

COZAD — The Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director and she is excited to become more involved in the 100th Meridian community.
Wendy Cardenas is a native of Maxwell, born and raised, she said, and has family roots in both Gothenburg and Cozad. She is a long time member of the Baptist Church in Gothenburg and helps with church activities and Awanas.
She is the mother of six girls, five grown and one still at home, Cardenas said she is excited to expose them to more of Cozad.
Cardenas has a background in several positions, including law enforcement dispatcher for Gothenburg and a production manager at Baldwin Filters all while running a plumbing business inherited from her father.
Her last position was at Homestead Bank in Cozad, where she worked as a loan clerk, record keeping, customer relations and other roles.
When asked why she was interested in the chamber director positon when it opened, Cardenas said while working at Homestead, she was able to get out more in Cozad, attending after hour events, and working with different businesses. She found she really enjoyed the community and what it had to offer.
Cardenas said some of her goals as director will be to get Cozad businesses names out to the wider public through a revamped website and engagement on their social media pages. For instance, Cardenas said even during her time in Cozad prior, she had not heard of the Old Cozad Mill, but now as chamber director she wants to get to know all of the businesses in Cozad and give them exposure.
Cardenas wants the community to know she is here to help and wants their input or new things or events they would like to see happen.
She also plans to keep the chamber office open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to give people a chance to stop in, while also allowing her to get out in the community and meet with businesses. She also plans some improvements for the chamber office itself.
Cardenas said she encourages businesses to join the chamber for the exposure, to network with other people and to find out what different resources are available for them. It also helps them get involved in the community, which can help spread things via word of mouth, as this is still important even in the digital age.
As for herself, Cardenas said she is learning much about the Cozad community in her first week in the director’s position and called that a “great thing.”
At the same time she is diving head first into planning and managing events for the summer including the city wide garage sales, the Cozad child care fundraiser and the big one, “Bands, Brews and BBQ’s.”