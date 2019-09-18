Health Care for the Entire Family.
Family Medicine Specialists Clinic has been providing primary care to Lexington and surrounding communities since 2014. It’s our mission to provide your whole family with comprehensive, compassionate care through patient-provider relationships. By getting to know you and your family, we’re able better provide high-quality health care for each one of you. Family Medicine Specialists Clinic is open Monday through Friday 7:00am-5:00pm with same day appointments available.
Our Urgent & Primary Care is now located inside of Family Medicine Specialists Clinic to provide even more comprehensive care for your family. Urgent Care is open seven days a week with extended hours to help accommodate your busy schedule. Walk in at any time throughout the day to be seen by one of our many skilled providers.
Hours
Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sunday & Holidays 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
(4th of July, Memorial Day, Labor Day & New Year’s Day)
Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas
Our team of providers can treat acute and chronic care, mental health, women’s health, men’s health, prenatal and pediatric care. From general wellness visits to managing your chronic disease such as diabetes or high blood pressure, our extensive team of providers will give you the care you deserve.
Our goal is to empower our patients and community through education by offering resources to help make informed healthcare decisions. If you have questions or would like to learn more about services offered at Lexington Regional, please call Family Medicine Specialists Clinic at (308) 324-8308.
