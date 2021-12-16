McCook’s early scoring lead proves hard to beat, as Lady Haymakers fall 49-39

COZAD — The Lady Haymakers took on the McCook Lady Bison at home the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 14. McCook was able to score big in the first quarter which would give them the win.
Cozad Girls Head Coach Tory Gilson said, “We started off slow, but we worked the last three quarters to get back into the game. I am very proud of our girls for how we stepped up, we played tough defense and we really worked our possessions to get some good chances to score.”
Gilson did note the shots were not always falling, free throws were missed and there were too many turnovers. “We just got to get our shots to fall,” he said.
However, he said he is still proud of the progress the team has been making.
“It’s going to take time, but I am so excited to see what we can do with this team as we keep gaining more experience,” Gilson said.
He noted there was an injury that hurt the Lady Haymakers rotation during the game, but was proud of his team’s ability to compete with teams that were fielding nine to ten different players in a rotation.
Gilson noted Megan Dyer’s (14) performance on defense during the evening, he said a great player will know how to pick up their performance on the defense to spur the offensive side of the ball.
He said Regan Armagost (5) once again demonstrated leadership and helped get the team back into the game.
Of his opponent, Gilson was complimentary of McCook, saying they played a solid game and were able to stay in control.
If there was a quarter that determined the game, it was the first quarter as McCook was able to put up 21 points, while holding Cozad to only nine. However, as Gilson noted, the Lady Haymakers kept it close the rest of the game, the scoring was even in the second quarter, with seven points to each team.
The score at the half was 28-16 in favor of McCook.
In the third quarter, Cozad outscored McCook by one point 13-12 and in the fourth quarter Cozad put up 10 while holding McCook to nine points.
However, McCook’s early lead helped them win the game; the final score was 49-39.
Cozad’s offense was led by Megan Dyer who scored 16 points, coming from five two point shots, Karyn Burkholder (2) scored six points, Regan Armagost scored five points while Regan Schroder (4) and Makaia Baker (12) both had four points each.
With the loss, the Lady Haymakers fall to 1-3 for the season. Their next match is a home game on Thursday, Dec. 16 against the Cambridge Trojans. The Trojans are 3-2 on their season after a recent 45-33 win over Loomis.