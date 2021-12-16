McCook’s early scoring lead proves hard to beat, as Lady Haymakers fall 49-39

COZAD — The Lady Haymakers took on the McCook Lady Bison at home the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 14. McCook was able to score big in the first quarter which would give them the win.

Cozad Girls Head Coach Tory Gilson said, “We started off slow, but we worked the last three quarters to get back into the game. I am very proud of our girls for how we stepped up, we played tough defense and we really worked our possessions to get some good chances to score.”

Gilson did note the shots were not always falling, free throws were missed and there were too many turnovers. “We just got to get our shots to fall,” he said.

However, he said he is still proud of the progress the team has been making.

“It’s going to take time, but I am so excited to see what we can do with this team as we keep gaining more experience,” Gilson said.

He noted there was an injury that hurt the Lady Haymakers rotation during the game, but was proud of his team’s ability to compete with teams that were fielding nine to ten different players in a rotation.