MCCOOK — The Cozad Haymakers and Gothenburg Swedes traveled south to McCook on Saturday, April 29 for a windy day of Southwest Conference track.

Other schools also in attendance were Ainsworth, Broken Bow, Holdrege, McCook, Minden, Ogallala and Valentine.

McCook has a solid team, on the boys and girls side, as they both took home the conference championship title.

The Swedes were Runner-ups for both the boys and girls with 88 points for the girls and 110.5 for the boys. Cozad boys took third place with 74.5 points and the girls landed in fifth with 62.

COZAD GIRLS Makaia Baker took first with a season record of 12.43 in the 100m dash and second in the 200m dash. Blair Brennan placed second with a PR of 12.50 in the 100m dash and third in pole vault with a PR height of 10’6”. Mallory Applegate took sixth in the 1600m run. Ellie Albrecht placed 17th in the 1600m run. Karyn Burkholder got second in the 400m dash, fourth in the 100m hurdles and second in the 300m hurdles. Lucha Olvera took sixth in the 300m hurdles with a PR time of 52.22. Leonie Neufeld placed 10th in the 400m dash and 14th in long jump. Inmaculada Camps-Peris took 12th place in the 400m dash. Haley Barnes placed 12th in the 800m and 19th in the 1600m run. Maddie Spaulding took 22nd in shot put and 19th in discus. Jorja Yocom landed in 25th in shot put. Shelby Yeutter placed 26th in shot put. Greeley Cargill took 10th in discus. Taryn Chytka got 12th place in discus and fifth in high jump. Taylor Howel landed in ninth in high jump. Kelseigh Romero took sixth in pole vault and 11th in long jump. Brilee Weise placed ninth in long jump.

The 4x100 relay took fourth with a time of 53.09, 4x400 relay took sixth with a time of 4:24.32 and the 4x800 relay placed sixth with a time of 12:20.28.

COZAD BOYS

Boston Irish took second in the 100m dash and sixth in pole vault. Isaac White placed 11th in pole vault. Jaden Cervantes took second in shot put. Cord Chytka got fourth in the 100m dash and fifth in triple jump. Cash Chytka landed in seventh in long jump, third in high jump and second in the 200m dash. Chayden Hoffmaster took fifth in the 400m dash, fourth in long jump and seventh in triple jump. Eli Boryca landed in sixth in discus. Izaac Langley placed fifth in discus and 21st in shot put. Monty Brooks-Follmer got sixth in the 300m hurdles and seventh in high jump. Dreu White took 14th in the 300m hurdles and 16th in long jump. Kolton Goff placed eighth in the 400m dash and 15th in the 800m. Jaden Vollenweider landed in ninth in shot put and first in discus. Camden Bussinger took 10th in triple jump. Austin Priel landed in 14th place in the 800m. Landon Baker took 14th in the 800m. Gabriel Forrest placed 19th in the 800m. Lorenzo Levario got 13th in the 1600m run. Koang Deng took 19th in the 1600m run and 11th in the 3200m. Bryson Snider landed in fifth in high jump. Braiton Snider placed 13th in pole vault.

The 4x100 relay took third place with a time of 45.20, 4x400 relay placed third with a time of 3:41.22 and the 4x800 relay took fifth with a time of 9:12.75.

GOTHENBURG GIRLS

Aubrey O’Hare took home first in the 100m hurdles with a PR time of 15.04 and first in the 300m hurdles with a PR time of 46.38. Mckena Gilligan landed in seventh in the 100m hurdles and 13th in high jump. Madison Smith won first in discus with a PR throw of 155’5” and 14th in high jump. Ashlyn Richeson placed fourth in pole vault. Ava Weyers took first in long jump and triple jump. Ellarey Harm took fourth with a season record throw of 114’4” in discus and 12th in high jump. Taylor Burge placed seventh in the 100m dash and seventh in long jump. Halsey Thomalla took eighth in the 100m dash. Taryn O’Hare got fourth in shot put with a PR mark of 37’3.75”. Addi Wyatt placed 13th in shot put and sixth in discus. Clara Evert landed in sixth place in the 200m dash. Kaitlyn Hecox took 17th in long jump and 16th in triple jump. Ruby Bell got seventh in the 400m dash. Lindly Anderson placed seventh in the 800m. Ellie Wyatt landed in 16th in shot put. Layla Healey took ninth in the 800m. Hayden Ricley got 11th place in the 800m. Rileigh McClay placed fourth in the 300m hurdles. Abby Negley took 12th in the 1600m run. Avery Salomon placed 13th in the 1600m run and eighth in the 3200m run.

The 4x100 relay took first with a time of 50.95, 4x400 relay stopped the clock at 4:15.05 for second place and the 4x800 relay placed fifth with a time of 11:19.97.

GOTHENBURG BOYS

Trey Stevens took third with a PR of 15.63 in the 110m hurdles and fourth in the 300m hurdles. Wes Geiken brought home third in the 200m dash and second in the 400m dash. Zach Harbur placed first in the 400m dash and fourth in triple jump. Jake Burge got second in pole vault. Tyler Trumbley brought home fifth in pole vault. Jonathan Davis took third in the 400m dash. Nathan Sager landed in second in the 800m. Yahriel Gaeta took third in the 800m. Isaiah Urman placed fourth in the 800m. Parker Graves placed first in the 1600m run. Carson Reiman landed in 10th in the 1600m run. Abel Flores took eighth in the 3200m run. Ethan Olsen placed sixth in the 3200m run. Sean Meints got 11th in the 300m hurdles. Torren Wind took 13th in the 300m hurdles. Alaric Jesseph landed in 10th place in long jump. Kade Cox placed eighth in pole vault. Caden Neels placed 20th in long jump and 14th in triple jump. Aiden McKenna took 16th in shot put and eighth in discus. Bennett Geiken landed in 10th in discus and fifth in shot put. Gunner Miller got 18th place in shot put.

The 4x100 relay team took second place with a time of 45.16, 4x400 relay took second with a time of 3:32.07 and the 4x800 relay pulled off a close first place win with a time of 8:37.31.

Cozad and Gothenburg hit the track on Thursday, May 4 in Cozad at 4 p.m.