LEXINGTON — If the people in the agriculture industry are anything, they are adaptable. This is on display at MasterHand Milling, where the plant has decided to begin producing hand sanitizer along with their traditional products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MasterHand Milling is known for producing their livestock feed from dried distillers grains, DDG, which are a co-product of ethanol production.
MasterHand’s Lexington Plant Manager Drew Price said the plant employs 30 people and typically produces 60,000 tons of cattle feed.
Like everyone else, COVID-19 has brought on uncertainty and doubt, feelings which are not foreign to ag producers, but the pandemic compounds those natural to the business.
Yet, rather than simply waiting out the pandemic, and seeing the shortages which it brought on, MasterHand has made the decision to begin producing hand sanitizer.
MasterHand Milling and American Premiere Equine, parent company of OE Nutraceuticals, have combined resources to manufacture hand sanitizer. Through the Defense Production Act, the group was approved to produce sanitizer using a World Health Organization formula, according to a press release from MasterHand.
The product, branded as MasterHand Sanitizer, is being manufactured in MasterHand Milling’s Lexington, Neb. facility, which is registered with the Food and Drug Administration, the release stated.
“This venture not only gives us an opportunity to help fight this pandemic, but it has allowed us to keep our employees working, and to support the ethanol industry we and so many American farmers rely on,” MasterHand Milling owner Dusty Turner said. “It all comes full circle and we’re going to work together across the board to find our way back to normal. Together, we’ll make a difference.”
“We are all at war with this virus and we all need to look at what we can do to help,” American Premiere Equine owner Kaleb Terlip said. “The ability of these two companies to unite our resources and act at lightning speed makes me proud to be part of this initiative. Our everyday businesses revolve around people, so our goal is to get sanitizer to the folks who need it and knockdown this virus to get back to our normal way of life.”
Price said in nine days they were able to get all the equipment and necessities needed to produce the sanitizer.
They have produced 7,000 gallons of sanitizer and have the capacity to fill 1,000 bottles per day. Price said they plan on continuing production until the pandemic ends.
Price said rather than having to lay people off due to the slowdown in their main business they are actually looking for more help with the hand sanitizer production.
A goal for MasterHand and their partner company, “was to sell the sanitizer at a fair price amid the chaos and price gouging caused by COVID-19. MasterHand Sanitizer is available at retail for $0.50 per ounce online and through MasterHand and OE retailers. Wholesale purchasing is also available to approved businesses and organizations,” according to the press release.
The release continued, “Both businesses have been impacted by economic shutdowns during the past weeks. American Premiere Equine manufactures supplements and other products for the equine industry, which has seen nearly all major events cancelled. MasterHand Milling’s day-to-day business is producing cattle range cubes using distiller’s grains provided by the ethanol industry. Today, many of the ethanol plants in the U.S. have slowed or stopped production.”
