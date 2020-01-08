Mason City man pleads not guilty to sexual assault, burglary, other charges

LEXINGTON — A Mason City man pleaded not guilty to four charges which include sexual assault and burglary.
David Boyles, 55, of Mason City appeared in Dawson County District Court on Jan. 6, 2020 for arraignment.
Boyles has been charged with first degree sexual assault, a Class 2 felony, burglary, Class 2A felony, violating a protection order, Class 1 misdemeanor and criminal mischief, Class 3 misdemeanor.
During the arrangement, Judge James Doyle advised Boyles if he was sentenced on the sexual assault charge, he would have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
After the charges were read Boyles pleaded not guilty to each of the four charges.
Boyles attorney, Bronson Malcom asked the court for a reduction in Boyle’s bail. Malcom said if the bond was reduced, Boyles would reside with his adult son in Ashton, a community 87 miles away from Lexington.
The state was represented by Kurt McBride and he said the state, “strongly objected,” to any bail reduction.
McBride said Boyles had previously been arrested for domestic assault in Custer County, where he broke into the home of a woman who had a protection order against him. He said the woman is still “very much afraid of him.”
Judge Doyle said the bail was appropriate and chose not to reduce it. Bail remains 10 percent of one million and he is to have no contact with the woman allegedly assaulted.
A trial date was set for April 7, 2020 at 9 a.m. with a pretrial hearing set for March 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Judge Doyle said any plea agreement had to be reached before the pretrial date.
The charges stem from an alleged sexual assault and burglary.
On Oct. 12, around 2:43 p.m. Dawson County dispatch was contacted about a man assaulting a woman, during the call dispatch heard, “a scuffle and the woman struggling,” according to court documents.
A Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy, Ivan Castallanos, arrived at the residence in Eddyville and observed the front window was broken. Castallanos entered the home and heard a woman screaming in the bedroom, according to court documents.
Upon entering the bedroom, Castallanos observed a male who appeared to be sexually assaulting the woman and holding her down.
He drew his weapon and ordered for the man to stop. The man refused the first commands, but complied after Castallanos drew his Taser and gave the same command, according to court documents.
During the arrest Castallanos said the man appeared to be intoxicated, according to court documents.
Boyles remains lodged in the Dawson County Jail.
