LEXINGTON — A Lexington postal worker with nearly three decades of experience retired on April 30. Mary Ann Hickey has been with the United States Postal Service for 28 years.
Hickey began working with the Postal Service back in 1992. When asked how she got her start, Hickey said the postmaster asked her if she would be interested and she took the position.
Her first time was Postmaster Relief, PMR, meaning she would fill in for the postmaster when needed, as well as sorting mail, helping customers and just generally covering the office.
During this time she worked in Overton, Eddyville and Sumner.
In 1998, Hickey became a part-time flexible clerk in Elm Creek, this now meant she was a full federal employee. She also began covering Odessa, back when there was a post office there.
Hickey said although her title changed, the work did not, noting her title depended on what office she was working at.
When help was needed at the Lexington post office, Hickey took the chance for more hours and became a full time employee.
Lexington postmaster Leta Zimbelman said Hickey was also a trainer for new clerks with the Post Office. “She knew all the ins and outs of the trade,” said Zimbelman.
“She made many friends here not only with her co-workers but with many of her customers,” Zimbelman said.
Hickey described her co-workers and customers like family, saying the post office, “is a very good place to work.” She said she will miss her co-workers and customers the most.
“Mary Ann was a great asset to the Postal Service. She did her job well and she loved doing her job,” Zimbelman, said, “She was a very dedicated employee that we could always count on, she will definitely be missed.”
