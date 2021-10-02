Marilyn Peterson 2021 recipient of the Cozad Library Foundation’s Make Your Mark on Cozad award

COZAD — Marilyn Peterson has been named the 2021 recipient of the Cozad Library Foundation’s Make Your Mark on Cozad award.
On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Peterson received the ninth annual award from Wilson Public Library Director Laurie Yocom at a dinner hosted by Lyle and Gina Davis at the Elks Lodge.
The Make Your Mark on Cozad award is presented in conjunction with the Wilson Public Library’s celebration of International Dot Day. Themes of Peter H. Reynold’s book “The Dot” include: creativity, courage and collaboration, inspired the observance of Sept. 15 by teachers, libraries and artists around the world.
Given as a way to spotlight community members who are enthusiastic supporters of the library, Cozad as a whole and the arts specifically, the inaugural award was bestowed upon Katherine Wilson in September 2013.
Peterson was unanimously selected for the prestigious award at the Cozad Library Foundation’s last regular meeting in early April. Peterson embodies the themes of The Dot of courage, collaboration and creativity. She is an avid promoter of history, the arts, the library and Cozad as a whole.
She touched countless lives as a Cozad education before moving away. Choosing to return to Cozad upon retirement in 1994, Peterson became active in the community on the Cozad Community Hosptial Board of Directors, the Cozad Hospital Foundation and the Central Plains Home Health and Hospice Advisory Council.
Peterson chaired three National Smithsonian exhibits in Cozad, served as the President of P.E.O. Chapter CO and received the Cozad Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award.
Most recently, Peterson was a driving force in helping to recognize Robert Laier Day in May 2021, to commemorate the Cozad captain’s life and his ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War.
Besides Wilson and Peterson, the other Make Your Mark on Cozad award winners have been: Ann Burkholder (2014); Jan Patterson (20150; Art Peters (2016); Ike and the late Gerald Davenport (2017); Tim and the late Bonnie Hansen (2018); Carolyn Worthman (2019) and Marcia Fritz (2020)