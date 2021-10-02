Marilyn Peterson 2021 recipient of the Cozad Library Foundation’s Make Your Mark on Cozad award

COZAD — Marilyn Peterson has been named the 2021 recipient of the Cozad Library Foundation’s Make Your Mark on Cozad award.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Peterson received the ninth annual award from Wilson Public Library Director Laurie Yocom at a dinner hosted by Lyle and Gina Davis at the Elks Lodge.

The Make Your Mark on Cozad award is presented in conjunction with the Wilson Public Library’s celebration of International Dot Day. Themes of Peter H. Reynold’s book “The Dot” include: creativity, courage and collaboration, inspired the observance of Sept. 15 by teachers, libraries and artists around the world.

Given as a way to spotlight community members who are enthusiastic supporters of the library, Cozad as a whole and the arts specifically, the inaugural award was bestowed upon Katherine Wilson in September 2013.

Peterson was unanimously selected for the prestigious award at the Cozad Library Foundation’s last regular meeting in early April. Peterson embodies the themes of The Dot of courage, collaboration and creativity. She is an avid promoter of history, the arts, the library and Cozad as a whole.