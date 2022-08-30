Many areas in south central Nebraska see driest August on record, further drought degradation likely

LEXINGTON — This has been the driest August on record for many areas across south central Nebraska and further drought degradation will likely be acknowledged this week.

Weather records in the area reach back into the late 1800s or early 1900s, but no August on record has been as dry as 2022.

Some of the driest areas included Kearney, which only saw 0.03 inches between Aug. 1 and Aug. 23. Hastings has seen 0.09, Grand Island and Holdrege, 0.10 and Minden, 0.12.

Communities in the National Weather Service – Hastings eastern coverage area have seen more rainfall, but it is still down compared to yearly averages. Waco has seen 3.70 inches and York 2.30 inches.

“For the vast majority of our coverage area it was yet another very dry week, with meager rainfall ranging from almost nothing up to 0.25 inches,” NWS Hastings stated.

“However, some localized strips picked up higher totals of at least 0.50-1.00 inches in thunderstorm activity on Aug. 18-19. Mainly concentrated in these areas: eastern Sherman, Buffalo and Nance; western Polk; various parts of Fillmore and Thayer and far southern Mitchell,” per NWS Hastings.

“Rainfall over the past month across most of our coverage was solidly below normal and very below since Aug. 1. Since July 25, most places have received somewhere between 0.50-2.50 inches. Some of the overall-lowest totals, including some less than 0.50 inches focused primarily within parts of several counties north of I-80,” NWS Hastings stated.

The overall driest areas since May include Dawson, Gosper, Merrick, Nance, Howard and Furnas counties.

Due to the historically dry August in central Nebraska and lack of rainfall in other states, the U.S. Drought Monitor acknowledged in their recent update, “Additional analysis across the High Plains next week is likely to result in increasing drought severity across parts of the region due to persistent dry weather.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor also stated, “Rainfall deficits of near 3 inches over the last 90 days dried out soils, lowered streamflow, and stressed vegetation.”

However, in the most recent update, all of Dawson County and northern Gosper County still remain under Severe Drought, D2, conditions and southern Gosper County is under Moderate Drought, D1, conditions.

These have remained unchanged for the past couple of months, but may see degradation in the Drought Monitor update this Thursday.

To date, 94 percent of the state is under some type of drought condition, while 18 percent is under extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

Nebraska isn’t the only area facing drought, areas of Texas are experiencing exceptional drought conditions. According to National Weather Service records, prior to this week’s event, the Dallas-Fort Worth Area went 67 days without measurable precipitation, the second longest streak on record going back to 1898.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.