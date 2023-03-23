OVERTON — A manure spreader caught fire and was heavily damaged northeast of Overton during the afternoon of Thursday, March 23.

At 2:26 p.m., the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Central Feeders, near the intersection of Road 447 and Road 755 for the report of a manure spreader that was on fire.

The black billowing smoke from the site could be seen for miles around before the Overton firefighters arrived.

On scene, the fire appeared to have started near the rear of the vehicle, spreading to the front, damaging but not fully consuming the cab. The fire was regulated to the vehicle and quickly contained.

Overton fire units returned to the hall by 3:15 p.m.