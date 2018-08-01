Man gets prison time for burglary

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison on a weapon and burglary charges.
In a deal made with the Dawson County Attorney’s office, John Holmquist, 41, of rural Lexington, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and possessing a firearm by a prohibited person in exchange for charges being dropped on possessing a defaced firearm, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, child abuse and habitual criminal.
Holmquist was arrested July 12, 2017 for a residential burglary that occurred June 8, 2017 and a business burglary that occurred April 30, 2017. He was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest.
On Monday, Judge James Doyle IV sentenced Holmquist to 7 to 10 years in prison on each count with the sentences running concurrently, or at the same time. He was given credit for 383 days served.
Holmquist’s attorney, David Jogensen of Kearney, had asked that Homquist be sentenced to three years in prison on the firearm charge and three to five years for each of the other charges, with the sentences to run concurrently.
Jorgensen said there was a lot of deliberation that went into the plea arrangement, especially because there had previously been a motion to suppress evidence and void the arrest. An informant led to Holmquist’s arrest.
He said at first blush it might seem like Holmquist had an extensive criminal record, but each of his past charges when he lived in California were for misdemeanors related to drug use. While he was convicted of more serious drug related charges in South Dakota, none of his crimes involved violence.
Jorgensen said the state of South Dakota had restored Holmquist’s civil rights after he served time in that state and he was doing well.
He said Holmquist was recruited to come to Lexington and he rose to the position of supervisor and established a family.
He was terminated in 2016, and has a pending wrongful termination lawsuit. Jorgensen said Holmquist’s anger and depression after losing his job led him to use drugs again and to be associated with questionable people. Jorgensen said Holmquist would be able to rehabilitate himself as he had in the past.
Holmquist told Judge Doyle IV before being sentenced, “I relapsed and I relapsed pretty hard. I want to get my family back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.