Malfunctioning freezer caused the fire which destroyed a Lexington home on Tuesday

LEXINGTON — A broken compressor in a deep freezer was determined to be the cause of a fire which destroyed a Lexington home, displaced the occupants and killed the family’s dog an parrot on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
At 10:22 a.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 611 W. Spruce St. where a house fire was reported to be in progress.
Assistant Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said the fire initially started in the utility room, between the garage and the home. No one was at home to report the fire, so once a passerby did finally call it in, the fire had a head start on the firefighters, Holbein said.
The home had a high fire load, Holbein said. It had been remodeled several times and in some places had three different layers of siding. There was also shingles under a metal roof in places. According to the Dawson County GIS website, the home was built in 1900.
The fire consumed the utility room, before spreading out throughout the walls; it would eventually go on to consume the entire structure.
A pillar of smoke colored black, grey and white could be seen for miles around as the structure burned and firefighters fought back the flames, containing it so it spread to no other structures. The occupants of an adjacent home were evacuated in the early stages of the fire.
The Rivas family, including two children, were not at home at the time, but the family’s dog and parrot were both killed in the fire.
Eventually 20 Lexington firefighters were on scene for around seven hours, leaving the scene the first time at 5 p.m. Holbein said they would be called back at 7 p.m., 10 p.m. and then 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning for hotspots which rekindled in the walls which were still standing.
The LVFD were assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Public Power District.
A fundraiser was set up online to help the Rivas family, it can be accessed here. As of Wednesday morning, $2,660 had ben raised toward a $3,000 goal.