Malfunctioning freezer caused the fire which destroyed a Lexington home on Tuesday

LEXINGTON — A broken compressor in a deep freezer was determined to be the cause of a fire which destroyed a Lexington home, displaced the occupants and killed the family’s dog an parrot on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

At 10:22 a.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 611 W. Spruce St. where a house fire was reported to be in progress.

Assistant Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said the fire initially started in the utility room, between the garage and the home. No one was at home to report the fire, so once a passerby did finally call it in, the fire had a head start on the firefighters, Holbein said.

The home had a high fire load, Holbein said. It had been remodeled several times and in some places had three different layers of siding. There was also shingles under a metal roof in places. According to the Dawson County GIS website, the home was built in 1900.

The fire consumed the utility room, before spreading out throughout the walls; it would eventually go on to consume the entire structure.