MCCOOK — It was a windy morning as the Cozad Haymakers, Gothenburg Swedes and Lexington Minutemen hit the Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook on Tuesday, April 18.
The Haymakers took third as a team with 333 points, Swedes took seventh with a score of 381 and the Minutemen landed in 12th with 426 points.
COZAD
Hayden Russman took home second place with a score of 74.
Alex Svajgr took ninth with a score of 81.
Ben Yocom swung in a score of 84 for 13th place.
Jed Dugan landed in 28th with a score of 94.
Wilson Moreno took 47th with a score of 104.
GOTHENBURG
Alec Winney landed in 23rd place with a score of 92.
Jackson Schwanz took home 31st with a score of 96.
Kai Jorgenson swung in a score of 96 for 32nd place.
Braeden Anderson took 34th with a score of 97.
Jaxson Atteberry had a score of 130 for 60th.
LEXINGTON
Christopher Swartz had a score of 98 for 36th place.
Braden Bender scored a 104 for 49th place.
Noah Scherr took 49th with a score of 106.
Adrian Galvan placed 57th with a score of 118.
Benny Rodriguez swung in a score of 122 for 59th.
The Makers, Swedes and Minutemen swung away on Thursday, April 20 at the Wildhorse Country Club in Gothenburg.