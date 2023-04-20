MCCOOK — It was a windy morning as the Cozad Haymakers, Gothenburg Swedes and Lexington Minutemen hit the Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook on Tuesday, April 18.

The Haymakers took third as a team with 333 points, Swedes took seventh with a score of 381 and the Minutemen landed in 12th with 426 points.

COZAD

Hayden Russman took home second place with a score of 74.

Alex Svajgr took ninth with a score of 81.

Ben Yocom swung in a score of 84 for 13th place.

Jed Dugan landed in 28th with a score of 94.

Wilson Moreno took 47th with a score of 104.

GOTHENBURG

Alec Winney landed in 23rd place with a score of 92.

Jackson Schwanz took home 31st with a score of 96.

Kai Jorgenson swung in a score of 96 for 32nd place.

Braeden Anderson took 34th with a score of 97.

Jaxson Atteberry had a score of 130 for 60th.

LEXINGTON

Christopher Swartz had a score of 98 for 36th place.

Braden Bender scored a 104 for 49th place.

Noah Scherr took 49th with a score of 106.

Adrian Galvan placed 57th with a score of 118.

Benny Rodriguez swung in a score of 122 for 59th.

The Makers, Swedes and Minutemen swung away on Thursday, April 20 at the Wildhorse Country Club in Gothenburg.